    iDEGEN (IDGN) Pre-Sale Gains Traction in January 2025

    article image
    Guest Author
    iDEGEN (IDGN) pre-sale round moves toward novel phases
    Thu, 23/01/2025 - 15:09
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    iDEGEN AI agent continues to put numbers on the board, with social impressions already surpassing  more and more levels. 

    One demographic shines through aggressively, and it is Gen Z that continues pushing iDEGEN higher and higher.

    iDEGEN is back and better than ever, and the path to joining the big leagues is clearer than ever. 

    iDEGEN pre-sale welcomes AI agents enthusiasts 

    iDEGEN shines in its simplicity. AI-born and degen-raised encapsulates the project perfectly. iDEGEN must post every sixty minutes, digesting all of this information directed towards it. 

    iDEGEN team tore the previous-gen playbook up and threw it out the window.

    With a legendary comeback this week, this agent is back and better than ever, and anyone and everyone is a target

    The V2 upgrade, as well as pushing iDEGEN to Telegram, enables it to autonomously interact with large KOLs and post based on trending hashtags. With this update, the virality potential of iDEGEN increased notably.

    New frontiers for iDEGEN

    Sam Altman predicts AI agents will enter the workforce this year and most people forget that Nvidia has a market cap exceeding $3 trillion. Mainstream outlets like are picking up on iDEGEN, and the V3 upgrade will deliver video content creation. 

    Video content creation could unleash the full fury of iDEGEN on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. These platforms have become hotbeds for crypto activity and will onboard a new class of investors into the iDEGEN fold. 

    Visit the iDEGEN website to learn more.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #iDEGEN
