Original U.Today article

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for December 2

Denys Serhiichuk
Can Binance Coin (BNB) rise together with other cryptocurrencies?
Sat, 12/02/2023 - 16:08
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for December 2
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are still dominating over sellers, according to CoinStats.

BNB chart by CoinStats

BNB/USD

Unlike other coins, the rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has fallen by 0.17% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BNB is in the middle of the local channel. The volume has not risen, which means that any sharp moves are unlikely to happen today.

Thus, most of the daily ATR has been passed. All in all, sideways trading in the area around $227 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the support level of $224. If the decline continues, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout followed by a move to $220.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of BNB has made a false breakout of $224. However, if the bar closes near it, traders may see a drop to the $210-$220 area soon.

BNB is trading at $227.6 at press time.

#Binance coin price prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

Denys Serhiichuk
