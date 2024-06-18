Advertisement
    "I Know Bitcoin Is Going to $1.0 Million": Samson Mow

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Vocal Bitcoin supporter Samson Mow predicts BTC reaching $1 million with small nuances – “when” and “how rapidly”
    Tue, 18/06/2024 - 9:55
    "I Know Bitcoin Is Going to $1.0 Million": Samson Mow
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Samson Mow, a renowned Bitcoin maximalist and CEO at Jan3, took to his official account on X social media platform to make another stunning Bitcoin prediction.

    Mow once again tweeted that he definitely expects Bitcoin to reach $1 million per unit.

    "I know Bitcoin is going to $1.0 million"

    Samson Mow is a well-known Bitcoin maxi for his predictions of the flagship cryptocurrency reaching $1 million in the long term.

    This year Mow doubled down on his prediction, anticipating the fourth Bitcoin halving that took place in the second half of April. Prior to that, when in January the SEC officially gave the green light to trade spot Bitcoin ETFs, and these ETFs began to accumulate Bitcoin like crazy every day, Mow stated multiple times that those purchases would eventually create a BTC demand shock.

    As for the halving, he said that once the block rewards are cut in half once again, it will create a Bitcoin supply shock. The conclusion Mow took from this was that once the demand and the supply shocks meet, they will propel the Bitcoin price as high as $1 million or even higher.

    On Monday, Mow tweeted that he knows for sure that Bitcoin is going to $1 million. However, there are two nuances; he cannot predict for certain when it will happen and how quickly BTC will skyrocket to that all-time high.

    Chances of jumping from $70K to $200K BTC are high, per Mow

    About a week ago, Mow shared that the “Bitcoin coil” seems very much compressed now, and the longer the “Godzilla candle” does not appear, the higher are the odds that BTC will jump up with an “Omega candle.”

    In the comments, he even agreed that, one night, the market may go to sleep with Bitcoin trading at $70,000, and then wake up to it hitting $200,000.

    Related
    Mon, 06/17/2024 - 08:54
    Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Dropping Below $67,000 by Sharing Crucial Advice
    Yuri Molchan

    Bitcoin holders face sudden major drop

    In a recently published report, the Santiment on-chain data aggregator revealed that there has been a massive three-day drop in the number of non-empty BTC wallets, and it is the biggest one since prior to the historic peak reached by the leading cryptocurrency on March 14.

    This is likely the result of the recent Bitcoin drops – holders have been selling, fearing bigger price plummeting.

    #Bitcoin News #Samson Mow
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
