Samson Mow, a renowned Bitcoin maximalist and CEO at Jan3, took to his official account on X social media platform to make another stunning Bitcoin prediction.

Mow once again tweeted that he definitely expects Bitcoin to reach $1 million per unit.

"I know Bitcoin is going to $1.0 million"

Samson Mow is a well-known Bitcoin maxi for his predictions of the flagship cryptocurrency reaching $1 million in the long term.

This year Mow doubled down on his prediction, anticipating the fourth Bitcoin halving that took place in the second half of April. Prior to that, when in January the SEC officially gave the green light to trade spot Bitcoin ETFs, and these ETFs began to accumulate Bitcoin like crazy every day, Mow stated multiple times that those purchases would eventually create a BTC demand shock.

As for the halving, he said that once the block rewards are cut in half once again, it will create a Bitcoin supply shock. The conclusion Mow took from this was that once the demand and the supply shocks meet, they will propel the Bitcoin price as high as $1 million or even higher.

On Monday, Mow tweeted that he knows for sure that Bitcoin is going to $1 million. However, there are two nuances; he cannot predict for certain when it will happen and how quickly BTC will skyrocket to that all-time high.

Chances of jumping from $70K to $200K BTC are high, per Mow

About a week ago, Mow shared that the “Bitcoin coil” seems very much compressed now, and the longer the “Godzilla candle” does not appear, the higher are the odds that BTC will jump up with an “Omega candle.”

In the comments, he even agreed that, one night, the market may go to sleep with Bitcoin trading at $70,000, and then wake up to it hitting $200,000.

Bitcoin holders face sudden major drop

In a recently published report, the Santiment on-chain data aggregator revealed that there has been a massive three-day drop in the number of non-empty BTC wallets, and it is the biggest one since prior to the historic peak reached by the leading cryptocurrency on March 14.

📊 Bitcoin holders have just had their biggest 3-day drop in non-empty wallets since just prior to the March 14th all-time high. Unlike then, BTC has been sliding, provoking traders to liquidate for fear of further drops. Meanwhile, Ethereum wallets keep growing in number. pic.twitter.com/UIfXLkJ1HH — Santiment (@santimentfeed) June 18, 2024

This is likely the result of the recent Bitcoin drops – holders have been selling, fearing bigger price plummeting.