Original U.Today article

Here's What Fueled Ethereum's Spike to $1,230: Crypto Market Review, Dec. 21

Wed, 12/21/2022 - 23:50
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Second biggest cryptocurrency on market is rising, but it might be short-term move
Here's What Fueled Ethereum's Spike to $1,230: Crypto Market Review, Dec. 21
Cover image via unsplash.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

The sudden recovery of the market yesterday was a pleasant surprise ahead of Christmas, as Bitcoin, Ethereum and most digital assets on the market showed us a solid 3-4% price spike that put them at local resistance levels. However, there are some signals showing the temporary nature of the recovery.

Potential reversal of DXY

The movement of the U.S. dollar is one of the deciding factors for both traditional and cryptocurrency markets as the world's biggest currency brings doom to markets whenever investors push it upward.

According to the DXY index's movements on the market, there is a good chance of a reversal or a consolidation, which would still bring the market down as the strengthening of the dollar equals the weakening of stock assets and digital currencies.

USD Chart
Source: TradingView

Fed chair Jerome Powell is not backing down and is ready to get inflation down to the target that was set by the regulator previously, whatever it takes — even if the collapse of the market becomes part of the collateral damage.

Such tendencies instilled fear in investors and made them realize that the rate hike cycle is not over, and we might face another year of pain on both digital and traditional markets, which explains increased outflows that brought markets down at the beginning of the week.

Ethereum spike

As surprising as it may sound, the U.S. dollar was also guilty of pushing Ethereum's value despite being on the verge of a potential retrace. The second biggest cryptocurrency on the market swung toward the $1,200 price threshold and gained a foothold above it, despite the move downward that happened at the beginning of this week.

Related
Ethereum (ETH): Are There Reasons to Worry About Altcoin's Next Update?

The price spike on the market was followed by the insignificant rise in the burning volume on the network. According to ultrasound.money, Ethereum's issuance offset reached 0.98x, from 0.96x witnessed previously. Unfortunately, the overall burn rate of the cryptocurrency remains at an inflationary level.

Chainlink's long-awaited launch

The partnership with Arbitrum that U.Today previously covered was the long-awaited event in the Chainlink community, as it would pull the project's fundamental value upward. Coincidentally, LINK has reached the fundamental support level from which it may start its new path upward.

The Chainlink Automation on Arbitrum One will enable developers to build scalable and low-cost decentralized applications with full automation. Numerous projects have been actively implementing Chainlink's solutions, including Armadillo, COTI, DefiEdge and others.

At press time, Link is trading at $6; the price level acts as a handbrake for an asset that has been moving in a continuous downtrend for the last 20 days, losing more than 20% of its value. The bounce from the $6 price threshold would be the sixth time LINK enters a reversal rally from the same price level.

#Ethereum #Chainlink (LINK) News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Why Is Visa Eyeing Ethereum (ETH)?
12/22/2022 - 00:00
Why Is Visa Eyeing Ethereum (ETH)?
Sabrina Martins VieiraSabrina Martins Vieira
related image Lawyer Behind Very First Bitcoin ETF Attempt Passes Away
12/21/2022 - 20:46
Lawyer Behind Very First Bitcoin ETF Attempt Passes Away
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Judge Greenlights FTX Founder’s Extradition to US
12/21/2022 - 18:41
Judge Greenlights FTX Founder’s Extradition to US
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya