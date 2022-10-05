Here's What Cardano's "Superpower" Is, Developer Explains

Wed, 10/05/2022 - 11:18
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Developer believes eUTxO model is what's going to make Cardano more attractive to users
Here's What Cardano's "Superpower" Is, Developer Explains
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cardano developer Peter Oravec has shared a visual representation of how transactions on the network really work and explained why it will attract more people to Cardano from networks like Ethereum.

It is common knowledge that Cardano utilizes a completely different mechanism for handling transactions on the network. For example, Ethereum uses an account-based model that requires having a separate entity that would check the state of each account and its balances. Undeniably, the model used by networks like Ethereum has numerous advantages, like high TPS and convenience.

Cardano, on the other hand, uses a completely different mechanism called eUTxO. The main difference between the account-based model and UTXO is the way the network handles transactions. In UTXO-based blockchains, all transactions occur in parallel to each other. It brings a wide array of benefits such as determinism, lower transaction fees and less from running, but it makes the usage of decentralized applications on such networks more complicated.

However, despite all the problems Cardano has, the developer believes that more users will start utilizing Cardano's model thanks to the network's ability to fit numerous outputs in one transaction.

Related
Ark Invest Analyst Says Crypto Market Is Completing Its Capitulation

Thanks to the visualized blockchain developed by Oravec, we can see how Cardano fits 923 outputs in only two transactions. Each output is later sent to a recipient which, from a user's standpoint, does not differ from a regular cryptocurrency transfer.

According to Oravec, this is the superpower of UTxO since it allows making extremely cheap transactions without worrying about the stability of the network and congestion issues that Ethereum faces all the time. However, it is safe to say that Cardano has a long way to go in terms of network revenue and activity compared to Ethereum.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Bullish: Institutional Investors' Entry Point Spotted, Analyst Sights Possible Upswing
10/05/2022 - 13:18
Bullish: Institutional Investors' Entry Point Spotted, Analyst Sights Possible Upswing
Wahid PessarlayWahid Pessarlay
related image SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 1,017% Ahead of Official "Download Day" for SHIB Game on Oct. 6
10/05/2022 - 12:35
SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 1,017% Ahead of Official "Download Day" for SHIB Game on Oct. 6
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image LUNC, LUNA Prices Drop Following Freeze of Over $40 Million Worth of Terra's Do Kwon's Assets
10/05/2022 - 12:24
LUNC, LUNA Prices Drop Following Freeze of Over $40 Million Worth of Terra's Do Kwon's Assets
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide