Here's How Many SHIB Holders Are in Profit as Their Number Approaches All-Time High

Tue, 01/03/2023 - 08:37
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
SHIB holder number is back above 1,275 million, here's how many of them are in profit right now
Here's How Many SHIB Holders Are in Profit as Their Number Approaches All-Time High
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to IntoTheBlock, the number of Shiba Inu token holders has once again reached the 1.275 million address mark after a major reduction in the last week of November. This number thus begins to hike back to its current high of 3.1 million nonzero addresses. The change in the number of Shiba Inu token holders itself can be seen as a revival of SHIB's appeal, or rather its current price.

In this context, it will be interesting to know how many SHIB holders are still in profit on the asset, especially after its price has fallen by more than 75% over the calendar year. Recall that the Shiba Inu token is currently quoted at $0.0000082 per SHIB.

Related
SOL Up 13% as Hype Around Solana's Meme Coin Breaks Out

Right place, right time

According to the same source, only 13% of addresses with a "nonzero" SHIB balance are currently in the money. There are 166,030 of them, of which 38,200 received SHIB at the launch of the token and the rest purchased it at prices below the current level. The total balance of these addresses is 50.73 trillion SHIB, which is almost 10% of the token's total supply.

Related
Here's How Much Shiba Inu (SHIB) Was Burned on New Year's Eve

As more in-depth statistics show, the most SHIBs have been bought directly at $0.000008. The last time such a price was seen, until today, was in June 2022, and before that only in the second half of 2021.

#Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Roubini Lambasts Gemini and DCG as “Ponzi Cesspools”
01/03/2023 - 10:09
Roubini Lambasts Gemini and DCG as “Ponzi Cesspools”
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP Ledger Gets New Amendment, Here's What It Should Fix
01/03/2023 - 09:51
XRP Ledger Gets New Amendment, Here's What It Should Fix
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Nearly 200 Million SHIB Burned as Shiba Inu Reaches This Big New Milestone
01/03/2023 - 09:39
Nearly 200 Million SHIB Burned as Shiba Inu Reaches This Big New Milestone
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan