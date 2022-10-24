Here's How Huobi Token (HT) Price Chart Will Look in Future, According to Exchange's Advisor

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In becoming the new advisor to global crypto exchange Huobi, Justin Sun, a well-known crypto entrepreneur, has proclaimed Huobi Token (HT) as the main focus of his efforts and attention. Since the details of the TRON founder's huge HT holdings came to light, the cryptocurrency's price soared by 90% in a matter of weeks and raised a number of questions about what to expect next.

It did not take long for Sun to respond. According to the crypto figure, Huobi Token is still at its dawn, and there is still a lot of work to be done to develop what is behind it. Nevertheless, according to Sun, HT is not inferior to BNB in its issuance, but its price of $8.63 is less than a fraction of the daily fluctuation of the Binance token.

It does not matter what the HT price is now, when, a couple of years from now, the current price action will just be a straight line, the crypto entrepreneur argues.

Huobi Token (HT) price action

Huobi Token has risen 116% in the past two weeks,after Justin Sun became a new advisor to the exchange and made a series of pumping statements regarding the cryptocurrency. With similar performance against Bitcoin, amid the extremely low volatility of BTC in recent weeks, HT was unequivocally the market leader in terms of profitability in October.

The HT price has been rising relentlessly with no pullbacks or corrections, which has prompted Sun's followers to be cautious about opening positions now.