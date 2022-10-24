Here's How Huobi Token (HT) Price Chart Will Look in Future, According to Exchange's Advisor

In becoming the new advisor to global crypto exchange Huobi, Justin Sun, a well-known crypto entrepreneur, has proclaimed Huobi Token (HT) as the main focus of his efforts and attention. Since the details of the TRON founder's huge HT holdings came to light, the cryptocurrency's price soared by 90% in a matter of weeks and raised a number of questions about what to expect next.
有人问，孙哥现在入HT还晚吗？坦白说，HT现在还是八九点钟的太阳，还处于发育长身体的时期，未来等到HT重返三大，再想太晚这个问题不迟。HT和BNB发行量一样，价格还不到BNB每日波动的零头，过几年看，现在不管什么价格入的HT，未来只是一条直线而已。— H.E. Justin Sun🌞🇬🇩🇩🇲🔥 (@justinsuntron) October 23, 2022
It did not take long for Sun to respond. According to the crypto figure, Huobi Token is still at its dawn, and there is still a lot of work to be done to develop what is behind it. Nevertheless, according to Sun, HT is not inferior to BNB in its issuance, but its price of $8.63 is less than a fraction of the daily fluctuation of the Binance token.
It does not matter what the HT price is now, when, a couple of years from now, the current price action will just be a straight line, the crypto entrepreneur argues.
Huobi Token (HT) price action
Huobi Token has risen 116% in the past two weeks,after Justin Sun became a new advisor to the exchange and made a series of pumping statements regarding the cryptocurrency. With similar performance against Bitcoin, amid the extremely low volatility of BTC in recent weeks, HT was unequivocally the market leader in terms of profitability in October.
The HT price has been rising relentlessly with no pullbacks or corrections, which has prompted Sun's followers to be cautious about opening positions now.