Here's How Crypto Market Could Recover Faster, According to FTX U.S. President Brett Harrison

These are the key factors that could potentially accelerate the cryptocurrency recovery, according to Brett Harrison

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Brett Harrison , president of FTX US, believes that the cryptocurrency market can recover faster if there’s regulatory clarity, which would make traditional institutional investors more comfortable with the nascent asset class.



In addition, Harrison is convinced that robust US crypto futures and options markets have to become more robust. In such a way, it would be possible to bring down volatility while making it easier for major firms to dip their toes into crypto.



