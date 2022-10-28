Here's Exactly Why Bitcoin Is Rising in Last Few Days

Fri, 10/28/2022 - 08:16
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Derivatives market provides some obvious reversal signs
Here's Exactly Why Bitcoin Is Rising in Last Few Days
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin's most recent rally can be considered unexpected since the first cryptocurrency has not been showing any signs of an upcoming price surge. However, it is safe to say that whales were getting ready for a rise in momentum according to the short squeeze.

According to short liquidations, large investors were purposefully pushing the price of the first cryptocurrency upward, causing at least two large short squeezes on its way to $20,000.

In addition to the behavior of investors on the market, the aforementioned short squeeze has been the biggest one of the whole year. Considering Bitcoin's price performance through 2022, a large short squeeze is something that investors should have expected during the first strong price spike after a prolonged consolidation period.

As funding rates suggested, traders were actively shorting the first cryptocurrency on its way to $19,000, as it has been the upper border of the consolidation range for more than three months. The large short volume coming from retail was the main fuel for the short squeeze that put BTC at the price level we are seeing now.

What happens next?

Unfortunately, bulls have dropped the active support they provided to BTC two days ago. Ahead of the weekend trading session, whales and institutional investors are leaving the market, and so is the volatility and liquidity, which is why a short-term consolidation could be the most likely scenario.

Related
Ethereum Now Officially Aims at $1,800: Crypto Market Review, August 26

Technically, Bitcoin has a chance for a further continuation of the rally considering the lack of pressure bears have been putting on the asset in the last few months. Indicators like moving averages and MACD are confirming the reversal on short-term timeframes.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Shiba Inu: Mysterious Whales Move Trillions of SHIB as Transactions Jump 154%
10/28/2022 - 09:52
Shiba Inu: Mysterious Whales Move Trillions of SHIB as Transactions Jump 154%
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Vitalik Buterin Believes Elon Musk's Twitter Office Should Be Moved to Switzerland
10/28/2022 - 09:37
Vitalik Buterin Believes Elon Musk's Twitter Office Should Be Moved to Switzerland
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Dogecoin Suddenly Spikes After Yesterday's Fall
10/28/2022 - 09:23
Dogecoin Suddenly Spikes After Yesterday's Fall
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan