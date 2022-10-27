Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 27

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls seem ready to keep the growth as most of the coins are rising.

BTCUSD

Bitcoin (BTC) is one of the least-growing coins, rising by less than 1%.

Despite the rise, Bitcoin (BTC) is returning to the support level of $20,463. If bulls cannot keep the growth going, there are high chances to see a fall below the mentioned mark tomorrow.

On the daily time frame, Bitcoin (BTC) has fixed in the bullish zone, which means that the upward move may last for a few days.

If that happens, traders might see a return to the zone around $21,000 and above.

A similar situation can be seen on the weekly chart; however, one needs to wait until the bar closes. If the closure occurs above the $20,500 mark, the upcoming week might also become bullish for the leading cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin is trading at $20,604 at press time.