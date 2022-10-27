Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 27

Bulls seem ready to keep the growth as most of the coins are rising.
BTCUSD
Bitcoin (BTC) is one of the least-growing coins, rising by less than 1%.
Despite the rise, Bitcoin (BTC) is returning to the support level of $20,463. If bulls cannot keep the growth going, there are high chances to see a fall below the mentioned mark tomorrow.
On the daily time frame, Bitcoin (BTC) has fixed in the bullish zone, which means that the upward move may last for a few days.
If that happens, traders might see a return to the zone around $21,000 and above.
A similar situation can be seen on the weekly chart; however, one needs to wait until the bar closes. If the closure occurs above the $20,500 mark, the upcoming week might also become bullish for the leading cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin is trading at $20,604 at press time.