    XRP Just Made Its $3 Life Harder

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 10/08/2025 - 11:01
    XRP has made rapid charge above $3, but it also created solid resistance that might bring trouble
    XRP Just Made Its $3 Life Harder
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The most recent price movement of XRP has put the token in a difficult technical position. The asset experienced severe profit-taking following an astounding July rally that brought prices near $3.60. As of right now, it is trading at about $3.21. The issue is that a recently formed descending trendline resistance that stretches from the late-July peak now hangs directly overhead.

    This technical barrier could make it much more difficult to regain higher ground in the near future. Since XRP has already been rejected twice by this trendline, its significance as a temporary ceiling has been reaffirmed. The token faces additional pressure unless bulls can decisively break through it, especially now that momentum has begun to slow.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    XRP's difficult position

    Compared to the overbought levels we saw during the previous rally, the RSI, which is currently at 56, indicates a more neutral sentiment. Broadly speaking, XRP continues to hold a bullish structure with the 50-day EMA ($2.79) and 100-day EMA (~$2.46) below the 20-day EMA ($3.05), which is serving as immediate support.

    These moving averages might close the gap if the price action stays erratic beneath the trendline, which could provide a strong foundation for the subsequent significant push. In the short term though that process might entail more sideways or marginally downward price movement. A strong close above the declining trendline (~$3.35) might restore momentum and pave the way for a move toward $3.60 and, if volume holds, $4.00.

    XRP's new resistance

    If the resistance is not broken, XRP may return to $3.05 or even $2.80, where the 50-day EMA may serve as a potent bounce zone. The consolidation phase that XRP is currently going through could either serve as a prelude to its next rally or signal the beginning of a more significant correction. In upcoming weeks, patient bulls might find better technical footing as the moving averages gradually rise, but for now, holding the $3 level has simply become much more difficult.

