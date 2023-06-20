Here's Cristiano Ronaldo's Take on Binance CEO Playing Professional Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo says he would like to teach Binance CEO how to shoot

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is not enthusiastic about the prospects of Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao becoming a professional soccer player in his next life. In a short snippet on the episode of Binance's "Ask CR7 Anything," the soccer star was asked to rate CZ's free kick.

Ronaldo was empathetic when he said it is better for CZ to do what he does best and that football is not meant for him. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, however, offered to teach the Binance CEO how to take a free kick as, in his judgment, he does not know how to shoot.

While Ronaldo's take on the Binance CEO's performance is generating a lot of buzz as a good promotional video, the aim of Binance to bridge the gap between very dissimilar industries is gradually being fulfilled. The trading platform maintains one of the closest links to the sporting world to date, as marked by its partnerships with top personalities and brands, including Ronaldo and Paulistão Sicredi in Brazil.

The trading platform was also a major sponsor of the past African Cup of Nations while also holding a deal with Alpine Formula One team.

Focus on key ecosystem opportunities

Binance exchange, despite its regulatory woes in the United States launched by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), has been focusing on key opportunities within its ecosystem.

As reported earlier by U.Today, BNB Chain, a Layer 1 blockchain protocol, has launched its Layer 2 scaling solution on testnet. This is yet another move to capitalize on the current trend in Web3.0 as it looks to make its protocol more usable for all.

While the administrations of Binance exchange and BNB Chain are distinct from each other, growth in one is known to fuel positive sentiment that drives the growth of the other.