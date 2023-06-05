Breaking: SEC Unleashes Legal Fury on Binance and CZ, BNB Plunges

Mon, 06/05/2023 - 15:03
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a lawsuit against Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, and its CEO, Changpeng Zhao
Breaking: SEC Unleashes Legal Fury on Binance and CZ, BNB Plunges
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

In a striking turn of events, Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, and its CEO Changpeng Zhao have been sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for allegedly breaching US securities rules, as reported by Bloomberg.

The SEC's lawsuit alleges that Binance and associated entities under Zhao's leadership engaged in a series of actions that violated federal securities laws, such as offering unregistered securities trading platforms, unregistered crypto asset securities sales, and fraud. The regulator suggests that Binance knowingly avoided regulatory oversight to enrich itself while putting investor assets at risk.

The defendants are also accused of secretly controlling U.S. operations and intentionally allowing high-value U.S. customers to circumvent controls meant to block U.S. users, thus evading U.S. regulation.

Furthermore, it alleges that the crypto giant commingled and diverted billions of dollars of customer funds in ways that properly registered brokers, dealers, exchanges, and clearing agencies would not have been able to do, thus jeopardizing U.S. investor capital. The lawsuit concludes that these actions have violated multiple aspects of the Securities Act and the Securities Exchange Act.

BNB takes a hit   

The price of Binance's native BNB token has plunged by more than 6% on the news. Notably, the SEC alleges that both BNB and the BUST stablecoin are unregistered securities.  

Still #4

Amid all the pandemonium, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the CEO of Binance, has taken to Twitter to address the damning lawsuit. The crypto boss remains defiant and confident in the face of the SEC's legal assault.

In his tweet, he once again emphasized that BNB is still the fourth biggest coin by market cap in an attempt to demonstrate the firm's resilience in the face of adversity.

He also added that the Binance team is working to ensure system stability, including the processes of withdrawals and deposits.

"We will issue a response once we see the complaint. Haven't seen it yet. Media gets the info before we do," CZ further clarified, indicating that the news of the lawsuit had reached the media even before the Binance team. His message ended with a prayer emoji, hinting at a hopeful outlook.

More legal troubles 

The SEC lawsuit marks another regulatory body's crackdown on the crypto giant, following a similar action taken by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) back in March. The CFTC accused Binance and its CEO of operating an "illegal" exchange with a "sham" compliance program, accusing them of intentionally evading U.S. law for commercial gain. 

An heir apparent? 

In the meantime, Bloomberg recently reported that the crypto giant, which is intensifying regulatory scrutiny and lawsuits, is reportedly considering Richard Teng, a seasoned executive with regulatory experience, as a potential successor to current CEO Changpeng Zhao.

This is a developing news story. Stay tuned for more updates. 

#BNB
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Bitcoin and Ethereum Garner Rising Interest on Twitter
06/05/2023 - 15:55
Bitcoin and Ethereum Garner Rising Interest on Twitter
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image If Bitcoin Price Does This, 780,000 BTC Might Be at Risk
06/05/2023 - 15:40
If Bitcoin Price Does This, 780,000 BTC Might Be at Risk
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image PEPE Aims for 30-Day Plunge, Here's Why
06/05/2023 - 15:25
PEPE Aims for 30-Day Plunge, Here's Why
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan