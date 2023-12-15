Advertisement
Healthcare Data Startup Patientory Teams up With WIVA: Details

article image
Vladislav Sopov
With new funding initiative, blockchain usage in healthcare in US will be enhanced
Fri, 12/15/2023 - 14:00
Healthcare Data Startup Patientory Teams up With WIVA: Details
Cover image via www.freepik.com
The WIVA team supports Patientory via WeFunder, where it has already raised an ambitious target of $50,000 on the crowdfunding platform for nonaccredited investors.

Patientory teams up with Wharton Impact Venture Associates initiative

According to an official joint statement by the two teams, Patientory, Inc., a U.S.-headquartered healthcare data start-up, is partnering with students at the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Initiative's Wharton Impact Venture Associates (WIVA) to fundraise capital.

Students at WIVA decided to onboard Patientory to WeFunder after digging deeper into the healthcare industry and discovering the huge challenges associated with fragmented data. 

Data from the National Association of Chronic Disease Directors shows that approximately 40% of American adults suffer from chronic illnesses, meaning they regularly interact with different parts of the U.S. healthcare system. 

This, in turn, results in their healthcare data being scattered across multiple systems: an estimated 80% of healthcare data is not readily accessible for quality patient care.

Patientory founder Chrissa McFarlane stresses the importance of the collaboration and funding for the project and digital healthcare sphere as a whole:

We’re excited to seek the backing of WeFunder’s investment community. Healthcare data is the foundation for improving healthcare around the world.

Besides leveraging blockchain technology for data storage and transfer, Patientory delivers AI-based recommendations to consumers, allowing them to improve their health.

Patientory subscriber count exceeds 45,000, with over $4 million in contracts secured

WIVA student Talia Cohen, W'24, identified Patientory's potential to improve healthcare outcomes and make a positive impact on the lives of patients:

As someone who grew up with two parents who were healthcare professionals, I understood the importance of healthcare data and how it can impact patients' lives. I was impressed by Patientory's commitment to giving patients control over their medical data and enabling secure data exchange among healthcare stakeholders.

The industry is highly enthusiastic about Patientory and its impact for the national healthcare system. Patientory counts more than 45,000 subscribers to its platform and has generated over $4 million in pharma clinical trial contracts.

Its stack of products boasts Patientory Consumer Wallet and Neith Enterprise Dashboard, an analytics portal for healthcare organizations.

About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

