    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for November 16

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How far can rise of XRP last?
    Sat, 16/11/2024 - 13:39
    The market might not have reached the overbought zone yet, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    XRP has gained the most value today, rocketing by 25%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is near the local resistance of $1.0739. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, there is a chance of a level breakout, followed by a move to the $1.10 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of XRP is far from the key levels. In this case, one should focus on the bar closure in terms of its peak.

    If it happens with no long wick, the growth may continue to the $1.15-$1.20 range next week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of the altcoin has reached the resistance of $1.0735. However, if the weekly candle closes far from it, traders may witness a correction to the $0.90-$0.95 area.

    XRP is trading at $1.0522 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

