XRP Price Prediction for November 16

The market might not have reached the overbought zone yet, according to CoinStats.

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

XRP has gained the most value today, rocketing by 25%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is near the local resistance of $1.0739. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, there is a chance of a level breakout, followed by a move to the $1.10 area.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of XRP is far from the key levels. In this case, one should focus on the bar closure in terms of its peak.

If it happens with no long wick, the growth may continue to the $1.15-$1.20 range next week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of the altcoin has reached the resistance of $1.0735. However, if the weekly candle closes far from it, traders may witness a correction to the $0.90-$0.95 area.

XRP is trading at $1.0522 at press time.