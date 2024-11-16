    Bitcoin to Hit $1.5 Million by 2030, Says ARK's Cathie Wood

    Advertisement
    article image
    Dan Burgin
    ARK Invest updated its bull case scenario for Bitcoin price to $1.5 million
    Sat, 16/11/2024 - 9:39
    Bitcoin to Hit $1.5 Million by 2030, Says ARK's Cathie Wood
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cathie Wood, the CEO of Ark Invest, has reaffirmed her optimistic outlook on Bitcoin, predicting a base price of $650,000 by 2030, with the possibility of reaching as high as $1.5 million under more favorable circumstances.

    Wood, a prominent advocate for Bitcoin who began investing in the cryptocurrency in 2015, attributes her confidence to two primary factors driving its growth.

    In an interview with CNBC on Friday, she emphasized that increasing regulatory clarity is a crucial development that could bolster the cryptocurrency market, easing concerns and paving the way for broader adoption.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Price Hits $1 Historic Milestone
    Cardano's Hoskinson Goes to SpaceX, ADA Price Reacts
    Shytoshi Kusama Keeps SHIB Army Guessing About New Cryptic Tweet – Big Partnership Coming?
    CFTC Approves Bitcoin ETF Options, BTC Price Soars Above $91,000

    Related
    Early Bitcoin Whale Returns 1,491,666,566% Gains: Details
    Fri, 11/15/2024 - 15:54
    Early Bitcoin Whale Returns 1,491,666,566% Gains: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    She also pointed out the growing interest from institutional investors, who are beginning to appreciate Bitcoin's unique attributes compared to traditional assets. This distinction, according to Wood, is strengthening Bitcoin’s position as a valuable asset class and an essential tool for portfolio diversification.

    Bitcoin outpaces historical averages in November

    According to data provided by ARK Invest, Bitcoin's price as of Nov. 13, 2024, was 1.33 times higher than its previous cycle peak of $67,589 on Nov. 8, 2021.

    Notably, Bitcoin's maximum drawdown during the 2022 bear market was 76.9%, which is a smaller decline compared to previous cycle drops of 86.3% in 2018, 85.1% in 2015 and 93.5% in 2011.

    Since the last cycle low, Bitcoin's price has increased 5.72 times, closely mirroring the 5.18x and 5.93x growth seen at equivalent points in the 2015-2018 and 2018-2022 cycles, respectively.

    If Bitcoin continues to follow the average trajectory of these two cycles, its price could potentially increase 15.4 times to around $243,000 during the next year, approximately 880 days after the November 2021 cycle low.

    Related
    Goldman Sachs Bitcoin ETF Stake Tops $710 Million, But There's a Catch
    Fri, 11/15/2024 - 15:18
    Goldman Sachs Bitcoin ETF Stake Tops $710 Million, But There's a Catch
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    By November 2024, Bitcoin’s price had risen 114.1% year-to-date, or 2.14 times, marking strong growth compared to its average annual performance.

    While this multiple exceeded the 2.06x average across all years sampled from 2011 to 2023 and the 2.04x average for halving years such as 2012, 2016 and 2020, it lagged behind some of the highest annual returns in prior cycles.

    Article image
    Source: Glassnode/ARK Invest

    In 2024, Bitcoin experienced a notable overbought surge in the second quarter following the launch of U.S.-based spot Bitcoin ETFs. However, a prolonged oversold period ensued due to increased supply from government seizures and repayments to Mt. Gox creditors.

    As of November, Bitcoin’s performance multiple outpaced historical averages, and projections suggest that if it aligns with past trends, its price could range between $104,000 and $124,000 by the end of 2024, resulting in performance multiples of 2.48x to 2.94x.

    With institutional adoption gaining traction and discussions around the U.S. government potentially adding Bitcoin to its strategic reserves, a strong close to 2024 is anticipated, setting the stage for sustained momentum into 2025.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    Opinions
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Title news
    News
    Nov 16, 2024 - 9:35
    XRP Price Hits $1 Historic Milestone
    News
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Prop365 Launches: New Prop Trading Platform
    A New Era of Player-Controlled Worlds: MetaGravity’s Vision with Edge of Chaos
    Prosper enters into long-term agreement with BITMAIN to provide Bitcoin miner hosting services
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    Bitcoin to Hit $1.5 Million by 2030, Says ARK's Cathie Wood
    XRP Price Hits $1 Historic Milestone
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD