    Original U.Today article

    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for November 4

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Which top coins can keep rising in current week?
    Mon, 4/11/2024 - 16:16
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for November 4
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Buyers are back in the game at the beginning of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by almost 1% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the rate of BTC is coming back to the support level of $67,541. If the situation does not change, one can expect a breakout, followed by a dump to the $66,000-$67,000 zone.

    Bitcoin is trading at $68,336 at press time.

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has followed the growth of BTC, going up by 1.19%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the technical point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. If the fall continues to $2,400, traders may witness a test of the support of $2,381 until the end of the current week.

    Ethereum is trading at $2,443 at press time.

    XRP/USD

    XRP is the biggest gainer from the list today, rising by 2.56%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's rise, the rate of XRP has not accumulated enough strength for a continued upward move. If buyers want to seize the initiative, they need to restore the price above the $0.52 zone.

    XRP is trading at $0.5108 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 4, 2024 - 16:14
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Stuns Dogecoin With Triple-Digit Whale Transaction Boost
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Nov 4, 2024 - 16:11
    XRP Price Eyes Bullish Divergence: Possible Scenarios
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Legend of Arcadia: Redefining Community-Driven Operations
    Deribit and SignalPlus Launch $200,000 Winter Trading Competition
    Blockchain Africa Conference 2024: Set to Showcase Latest Developments in African Blockchain and Crypto Innovation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for November 4
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Stuns Dogecoin With Triple-Digit Whale Transaction Boost
    XRP Price Eyes Bullish Divergence: Possible Scenarios
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD