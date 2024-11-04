BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for November 4

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are back in the game at the beginning of the week, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by almost 1% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of BTC is coming back to the support level of $67,541. If the situation does not change, one can expect a breakout, followed by a dump to the $66,000-$67,000 zone.

Bitcoin is trading at $68,336 at press time.

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has followed the growth of BTC, going up by 1.19%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. If the fall continues to $2,400, traders may witness a test of the support of $2,381 until the end of the current week.

Ethereum is trading at $2,443 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest gainer from the list today, rising by 2.56%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's rise, the rate of XRP has not accumulated enough strength for a continued upward move. If buyers want to seize the initiative, they need to restore the price above the $0.52 zone.

XRP is trading at $0.5108 at press time.