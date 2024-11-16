    Crucial Scam Warning Made by SHIB Team as Price Begins to Surge

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Important scam reminder published by major Shiba Inu executive
    Sat, 16/11/2024 - 20:00
    Crucial Scam Warning Made by SHIB Team as Price Begins to Surge
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The official marketing lead of the Shiba Inu team known under the pseudonym Lucie has published a post on her X account to send word to the SHIB army about crypto scammers within the community. This happened while the SHIB price demonstrated 12.5% growth over the past day.

    Lucie's scam warning to SHIB army

    The SHIB marketing lead reminded the community that “crypto is full of scammers in sheep’s clothing.” They “twist reality and manipulate basic truths,” per her statement. Lucie explained the way scammers work: They put emotional pressure on crypto holders, making them think that they are “missing out on the next big thing.” However, Lucie said, all they promote is “random scams and Pump & Dump” schemes.

    The SHIB marketing lead urged the Shiba Inu community to be smart and not to let anyone lure them “into fake promises or shady projects.” It is completely understandable and natural, she tweeted, that investors are eager to make money. However, “Wealth is built by holding and staying patient, not through FOMO,” she concluded her message.

    HOT Stories
    Crucial Scam Warning Made by SHIB Team as Price Begins to Surge
    XRP Price Hits $1 Historic Milestone
    Cardano's Hoskinson Goes to SpaceX, ADA Price Reacts
    Shytoshi Kusama Keeps SHIB Army Guessing About New Cryptic Tweet — Big Partnership Coming?

    Crypto adoption test from SHIB team

    Another X account associated with the SHIB team, @susbarium, has published a tweet, talking about an adoption test that helps to differentiate between cryptocurrency projects that offer genuine value and those that simply drain liquidity.

    Related
    Shytoshi Kusama Keeps SHIB Army Guessing About New Cryptic Tweet — Big Partnership Coming?
    Sat, 11/16/2024 - 08:02
    Shytoshi Kusama Keeps SHIB Army Guessing About New Cryptic Tweet — Big Partnership Coming?
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Projects that add value, according to the post, help spread real crypto adoption. They build liquidity, and create sustainable ecosystems, “empowering users with solutions that enhance the broader community.” Ultimately, these crypto projects help generate long-term growth and strengthen their ecosystems.

    As for the projects that drain liquidity, those are the ones that capitalize on hype, “extract funds without offering tangible benefits, and often disappear.” Eventually, they make their ecosystem weaker than it was before.

    The warning that this tweet contains is about meme coins that “can foster engagement and community spirit” but at the same time they bring to the project opportunists who hardly contribute any value at all. It is important, @susbarium believes, to have a good balance of fun and real utility, while evaluating projects very carefully. “Always ask: is it adding value or just taking resources?” the tweet urges users.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Scam Alert
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 16, 2024 - 15:48
    Cardano Network on Verge of Historic 100 Million Transactions
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Nov 16, 2024 - 13:57
    Shiba Inu to $0.00003: SHIB Takes On 18 Trillion Wall
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Prop365 Launches: New Prop Trading Platform
    A New Era of Player-Controlled Worlds: MetaGravity’s Vision with Edge of Chaos
    Prosper enters into long-term agreement with BITMAIN to provide Bitcoin miner hosting services
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Crucial Scam Warning Made by SHIB Team as Price Begins to Surge
    Cardano Network on Verge of Historic 100 Million Transactions
    Shiba Inu to $0.00003: SHIB Takes On 18 Trillion Wall
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD