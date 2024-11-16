Crucial Scam Warning Made by SHIB Team as Price Begins to Surge

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The official marketing lead of the Shiba Inu team known under the pseudonym Lucie has published a post on her X account to send word to the SHIB army about crypto scammers within the community. This happened while the SHIB price demonstrated 12.5% growth over the past day.

Lucie's scam warning to SHIB army

The SHIB marketing lead reminded the community that “crypto is full of scammers in sheep’s clothing.” They “twist reality and manipulate basic truths,” per her statement. Lucie explained the way scammers work: They put emotional pressure on crypto holders, making them think that they are “missing out on the next big thing.” However, Lucie said, all they promote is “random scams and Pump & Dump” schemes.

The SHIB marketing lead urged the Shiba Inu community to be smart and not to let anyone lure them “into fake promises or shady projects.” It is completely understandable and natural, she tweeted, that investors are eager to make money. However, “Wealth is built by holding and staying patient, not through FOMO,” she concluded her message.

REMINDER: CRYPTO IS FULL OF SCAMMERS IN SHEEP’S CLOTHING



Crypto adoption test from SHIB team

Another X account associated with the SHIB team, @susbarium, has published a tweet, talking about an adoption test that helps to differentiate between cryptocurrency projects that offer genuine value and those that simply drain liquidity.

Projects that add value, according to the post, help spread real crypto adoption. They build liquidity, and create sustainable ecosystems, “empowering users with solutions that enhance the broader community.” Ultimately, these crypto projects help generate long-term growth and strengthen their ecosystems.

As for the projects that drain liquidity, those are the ones that capitalize on hype, “extract funds without offering tangible benefits, and often disappear.” Eventually, they make their ecosystem weaker than it was before.

SHIBARIUM | Creating Value or Draining Liquidity: The Adoption Test



Adoption should drive sustainable growth, but it’s crucial to recognize the difference between genuine value and projects that drain liquidity.



•Adding Value: Real adoption comes from building utility,… — Susbarium | Shibarium Trustwatch (@susbarium) November 16, 2024

The warning that this tweet contains is about meme coins that “can foster engagement and community spirit” but at the same time they bring to the project opportunists who hardly contribute any value at all. It is important, @susbarium believes, to have a good balance of fun and real utility, while evaluating projects very carefully. “Always ask: is it adding value or just taking resources?” the tweet urges users.