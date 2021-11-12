Happy Hippos NFT Sale Launched by Infinity8: Details

Top-tier digital collectibles marketplace Infinity8 finally rolls out its hotly anticipated NFT drop endorsed by Nicki Minaj

Infinity8, a marketplace well-known for its popular releases of NFT collections, yet again made headlines by rolling out 8,888 unique AI-generated characters.

Happy Hippos official public sale is live

According to the official announcement shared by the Infinity8 marketplace team, its flagship product, Happy Hippos, entered its public sale phase.

Happy Hippos Public Sale is LIVE🎉



Everyone can adopt their hippo on https://t.co/jU6MWntKy2🥳



Share your Happy Hippos NFT with us by posting your Hippos! pic.twitter.com/72CUynTxB4 — Happy Hippos (@HappyHippos_NFT) November 12, 2021

Its pre-sale started on Nov. 8, 2021, to be replaced by a public sale on Nov. 11. The start of its public sale was mentioned by iconic rapper, singer and songwriter Nicki Minaj.

Happy Hippos, a collection of fictional hippopotamuses, boasts 8,888 one-of-a-kind characters. AI-generated and programmed handcrafted cartoon images of hippos are dressed in various outfits. Ideologically, it resembles revolutionary Bored Apes and Crypto Punks collections.

Also, every hippo has a unique face with wide smiles and certain curious reactions.

Like all previous NFT drops by Infinity8, the Happy Hippo collection utilizes Ethereum, the largest smart contracts environment. Every hippo is minted as an ERC-1155 token.

NFT marketplace issues charity certificates

Besides being an eccentric and unusual NFT release, Happy Hippos has an underlying charity program besides its sale. This initiative is focused on supporting the wildlife population of hippos all over the world, especially in Africa.

Purchasing every NFT in this collection, a Web3 enthusiast also sends a donation for the well-being of hippopotamuses all over the globe. Also, holders will receive official certificates of adoption of a real hippo.

Happy Hippos are now available on the Infinity8 marketplace with prices ranging from $200 to $1,000, or 0.06-0.088 Ethers.

NFT enthusiasts can choose between five subdivided groups. Out of the entire collection of 8,888 Happy NFTs, 1,780 collectibles belong to the "Mythic" group, 888 are "Legendary" NFTs, 3,101 are "Rare" ones, while 3,101 NFTs are sold as "Common" pieces.

Finally, yet importantly, Infinity8 shared its plans for the next phases of development and promotion. In the next releases, players will be able to participate in breeding and companionship campaigns.

Besides Happy Hippos, the Infinity8 studio also offers its clients the opportunity to buy the NFTs of Crypto Angels and Real Estate collections focused on the charity and real estate markets.