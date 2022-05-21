Half Billion SHIB Burnt by Shiba Community: Report

Yuri Molchan
Another impressive stash of Shiba has been sent to unspendable wallets but the price continues to go down
Half Billion SHIB Burnt by Shiba Community: Report
In a recent tweet, Shibburn crypto tracking platform stated that in the past 24 hours, nearly half a billion Shib tokens have been shifted to dead addresses to be forever removed from the circulating supply.

Nearly billion Shiba Inu coins destroyed

As per a recent tweet, since last morning, a total of 440,626,338 of Shiba Inu canine tokens was moved to wallets from which they cannot be spent, taking 55 transfers.

Within a few hours after this report, another 32,650,000 SHIB was burned in merely 2 transactions, according to Shibburn.

Despite regular massive burns, the second biggest meme token is trading minus 2.79 percent over the past 24 hours, dropping to $0.00001157.

