Half Billion SHIB Burnt by Shiba Community: Report

Another impressive stash of Shiba has been sent to unspendable wallets but the price continues to go down

In a recent tweet, Shibburn crypto tracking platform stated that in the past 24 hours, nearly half a billion Shib tokens have been shifted to dead addresses to be forever removed from the circulating supply.

Nearly billion Shiba Inu coins destroyed

As per a recent tweet, since last morning, a total of 440,626,338 of Shiba Inu canine tokens was moved to wallets from which they cannot be spent, taking 55 transfers.

Within a few hours after this report, another 32,650,000 SHIB was burned in merely 2 transactions, according to Shibburn.

In the past 24 hours, there have been a total of 440,626,338 $SHIB tokens burned and 55 transactions. Visit https://t.co/t0eRMnyZel to view the overall total of #SHIB tokens burned, circulating supply, and more. #shibarmy — Shibburn (@shibburn) May 21, 2022

Despite regular massive burns, the second biggest meme token is trading minus 2.79 percent over the past 24 hours, dropping to $0.00001157.