Advertisement
AD

    Half a Billion in Bitcoin Suddenly Deposited to Major US Exchange

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Half a billion in Bitcoin makes unexpected entrance at major US exchange, sparking fear, uncertainty and doubt among crypto market participants
    Wed, 3/04/2024 - 14:14
    Half a Billion in Bitcoin Suddenly Deposited to Major US Exchange
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a significant shake-up for the crypto market, a substantial Bitcoin transfer totaling 7,481 BTC, equivalent to $497.14 million, was unexpectedly deposited into a hot Coinbase International wallet today. The transfer, detected by Whale Alert, originated from an undisclosed wallet labeled "12BKk."

    Advertisement

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Whales' Holdings Skyrocket by 6,900% Amid Price Dip

    This sizable influx of Bitcoin has prompted cautious reactions within the crypto community. Historically, transfers of this magnitude to exchanges are often interpreted as indicators of bearish sentiment, suggesting that large holders, or "whales," may be seeking to liquidate their assets. Conversely, withdrawals from exchanges typically signal bullish sentiment, implying that whales are accumulating cryptocurrency.

    Bitcoin (BTC) price outlook

    The timing of this transfer is noteworthy, occurring amid recent volatility in Bitcoin's price. Earlier this week, the cryptocurrency experienced a notable decline from $71,300 to $64,500, representing a 9.6% decrease over two days. Prior to the transfer, Bitcoin's price rebounded by 3.2%, surpassing the $66,000 mark. 

    Nevertheless, the quotes of BTC briefly dipped by 1.41% in the aftermath of the transfer before stabilizing.

    ""
    BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

    The market's response to this significant transfer raises questions about its potential impact. Whether the subsequent price fluctuation was directly influenced by the transfer itself or by market participants' reactions remains uncertain. 

    Related
    'Bitcoin Is King': Peter Brandt Unveils Epic New BTC Prediction

    Nonetheless, the event underscores the market's sensitivity to the actions of major players and highlights the importance of monitoring such developments, especially amid ongoing fear, uncertainty and doubt in the crypto space.

    #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image SHIB Price Prediction for April 3
    2024/04/03 14:10
    SHIB Price Prediction for April 3
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Shiba Inu on Verge of 4 Million Addresses as SHIB Adoption Rate Jumps
    2024/04/03 14:10
    Shiba Inu on Verge of 4 Million Addresses as SHIB Adoption Rate Jumps
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Poised to Reach $100,000 Despite Bearish Pressure, Says Analyst
    2024/04/03 14:10
    Bitcoin (BTC) Poised to Reach $100,000 Despite Bearish Pressure, Says Analyst
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Unified Liquidity Platform Range Protocol Unveils Skate: The First Universal Application Layer Powering Apps to Run on All Chains With One State
    Avail Partners With dWallet Network To Introduce Native Bitcoin Rollups to Web3
    Learn about Restaking and Ethereum Infrastructure in Dubai
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Price Prediction for April 3
    Half a Billion in Bitcoin Suddenly Deposited to Major US Exchange
    Shiba Inu on Verge of 4 Million Addresses as SHIB Adoption Rate Jumps
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD