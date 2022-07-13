GenZeroes NFT Film Releases 9,000 Card Packs for Early Birds

GenZeroes, a first-ever NFT-integrated sci-fi series, inches closer to a huge milestone, i.e., its inaugural community tokenized card airdrop.

GenZeroes NFT Mint goes live: 9,000 cards, three rarity levels

According to the official announcement shared by the team of GenZeroes, a sci-fi series with integrated NFTs, it is ready to mint the first batch of exclusive non-fungible tokens.

✅ Doxxed Team

✅ Existing Community

✅ Episodes Released

✅ Real Company

✅ FREE MINT



Allow List

👉 Discord

👉 Giveaways

👉 Partner Communities



Minting: July 2022#GenZeroes #WhichFactionAreYou pic.twitter.com/hLx96aRvRY — GenZeroes (@GenZeroes) July 3, 2022

Within the GenZeroes NFT Mint event, a total of 9,000 card packs will be distributed in the form of digital tokens. Each pack comes with its own level of rarity: Holo, Gold and Silver packs are available.

Every pack distributed will include collectible faction profile picture NFTs, character cards and mystery cards. Mystery cards will contain a URL to link the GenZeroes users to virtual and IRL experiences in a novel Metaverse.

Dorian Banks, CEO of Looking Glass Labs, highloghts that this release is of crucial importance for the progress of his product and for the global adoption of NFT-based technologies in entertainment:

The GenZeroes NFT Mint, from a utility perspective, is the first-of-its-kind not only for House of Kibaa and its parent company, Looking Glass Labs, but also for the industry. We are excited to reward our existing GenX and HoK Genesis NFT holders with these new NFT card packs as a token of our appreciation for their loyalty and support, which is also an innovative gesture within the NFT community. As the GenZeroes NFT Mint and subsequent mints are completed, it'll be fun and interesting to see how the community interacts with their cards and packs, based on their rarities and other factors over time.

Exclusive perks for "early birds"

All holders of first-gen NFTs by GenZeroes will get exclusive access to view the full series before the official releases and to see "behind-the-scenes" content unavailable to general viewers.

Also, these holders will be able to affect the plot twists of next season of the series; early supporters will receive personal credit on IMDb's page associated with the film.

GenZeroes is a series about adventures in the 2220s when 10 fractions try to gain the control over the Earth's surface after aliens invade. Its cast includes award-winning actors Aleks Paunovic, Paul Wight, Nicole Munoz, Richard Harmon, Bethany Brown, Praneet Akilla, Mark Hildreth, Tahmoh Penikett, Kandyse McClure and Jesse Stanley.