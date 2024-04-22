Gas on Shiba Inu's Shibarium Abnormally Soars 2,050% in 2 Days

Gas prices on Shiba Inu's Shibarium have skyrocketed a staggering 2,050% in just two days, marking a dramatic turn in the token's network dynamics. Shibariumscan data reveals an unprecedented surge in the cost of commission gas on the blockchain, soaring from 18 gwei to a remarkable 37.6 gwei within a mere 24-hour period.

This exponential spike follows a previous surge of 1.84 gwei just two days prior, underscoring the astonishing pace of Shibarium's transactional usage.

The surge in gas prices can be largely attributed to the escalating utilization of the network. Over the past day alone, Shibarium has witnessed a substantial increase in transactions, surging from 9,750 to an impressive 10,770. Concurrently, the number of active accounts engaging with Shibarium has surged, with a notable 34% uptick in new accounts, totaling 478.

Shiba Inu's favorite BONE

Transactions within Shibarium are facilitated through BONE, the secondary token within the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Despite the astronomical rise in gas fees, the exchange rate of BONE has remained relatively stable, hinting at a resilient market response.

BONE to USD by CoinMarketCap

Nevertheless, BONE still experienced a notable 14.86% surge in price during the previous week, indicating underlying strength within the broader Shiba Inu ecosystem.

The sudden surge in gas prices in Shibarium highlights the growing demand and activity within the network, albeit at a cost. As the Shiba Inu ecosystem continues to evolve and expand, the community is closely monitoring these developments, anticipating further implications for token dynamics and market sentiment.