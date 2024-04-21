Advertisement
    Rare Anomaly Breaks Shiba Inu (SHIB) Key Whale Metric

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) encounters unusual anomaly in its whale metrics
    Sun, 21/04/2024 - 14:52
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    A rare anomaly has emerged in the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem, causing a significant disruption in one of its key whale metrics. Data from IntoTheBlock has uncovered a peculiar trend, showcasing a notable increase in the number of large transactions exceeding $100,000 within the past 24 hours.

    However, despite this surge in transaction frequency, there has been a substantial decline in the volume of these transactions during the same period.

    According to the data, the number of large transactions soared by an astonishing 71.4%, totaling 204 transactions. This surge in activity would typically suggest a robust and bullish market sentiment among large-scale investors.

    ""
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    However, the anomaly lies in the stark contrast observed in the volume of these transactions. The volume of large transactions, denoted in Shiba Inu tokens, plummeted by a staggering 67.3%, decreasing from 6.36 trillion SHIB to 2.08 trillion SHIB.

    Divergence

    Furthermore, when measured in dollar equivalent, the decline in transaction volume amounted to 63.63%, dropping from $144.76 million to $52.64 million. Interestingly, the percentage of volume decline in dollar terms appears lower due to the substantial price surge of the Shiba Inu token.

    ""
    SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Within the same 24-hour period, the token's price experienced a remarkable increase of over 24%, briefly reaching $0.0000282 before retracing to $0.0000262.

    The perplexing nature of this anomaly may leave the SHIB community questioning its underlying cause. Whether this unexpected turn of events stems from a glitch in the on-chain data calculations or if it signifies a genuine and unprecedented occurrence within the Shiba Inu ecosystem is a question to ask.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

