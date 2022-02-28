GameFi Major Liberty Gaming Guild Partners with Top Indonesian Football Club: Details

Liberty Gaming Guild or LGG becomes the first Play-to-Earn guild to partner with popular professional FC

Liberty Gaming Guild, one of the largest guilds for enthusiasts of the play-to-earn and GameFi protocols, scored a crucial partnership that is going to advance its visibility in the SEA region.

Liberty Gaming Guild scores a partnership with Persib Bandung

As per the official announcement shared by the representatives of Liberty Gaming Guild (LGG), it has obtained the status of the official partner of Persib Bandung, one of the winningest Indonesian professional FCs.

Liberty Gaming Guild (LGG) is now part of Persib Bandung's story and development: its engineers and marketers will introduce the ethos of Web3, DeFi and GameFi to the world of professonal football fans.

Maurizio Barbieri, CCO of Liberty Gaming Guild (LGG), is excited by the opportunities unlocked by this partnership for both his team and Persib Bandung:

When given a chance to partner with arguably one of the most popular football clubs not only in Indonesia but in the whole region, you do not think twice, and you grab this opportunity. With Persib carrying LGG's message of success in the metaverse and financial freedom for its community members, I am sure we'll be able to accelerate our growth in SEA and Indonesia specifically. We can't wait to start working with the amazing Persib team and take this not only to the next level but to the moon.

Gabriella Witdarmono, vice president of partnership and activation at Persib Bandung, added that this collaboration is one step in an array of partnerships between her football club and leading technical start-ups:

The football club was keen on keeping up with technological developments, of which LGG offers a suitable platform. Out of this partnership Persib Bandung fans will interact and have a positive experience from games owned by LGG.

Lowering entry barriers for profitable GameFi experience: What is Liberty Gaming Guild?

On Feb. 17, 2022, Persib Bandung also partnered with renowned e-gaming veteran Aleksandr "Nix" Levin.

At its core, Liberty Gaming Guild (LGG) is a community-driven platform that advance the user experience for GameFi and play-to-earn enthusiasts.

It also lowers the barrier for profitable blockchain-based cybersports and makes earning on GameFi protocols smoother.