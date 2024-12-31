Advertisement
AD

    Galaxy Reveals 2025 Price Targets for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    As curtain closes on 2024, crypto market brimming with expectations for 2025
    Tue, 31/12/2024 - 15:20
    A
    A
    A
    Galaxy Reveals 2025 Price Targets for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    2024 was a monumental year for Bitcoin and digital assets. New price highs, record inflows, policy shifts and increased institutional adoption marked 2024.

    Advertisement

    As the crypto market looks ahead to 2025, Galaxy Research has unveiled its predictions for the upcoming year. In its report, the investment management firm, led by crypto enthusiast Mike Novogratz, highlighted key drivers and potential targets for major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE).

    These projections provide a view into Galaxy's optimistic outlook for the coming year, which is driven by anticipated developments in blockchain technology, market adoption and macroeconomic shifts.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Bitwise Issues Epic Coinbase, MicroStrategy Prediction for 2025: Details
    Fri, 12/13/2024 - 16:35
    Bitwise Issues Epic Coinbase, MicroStrategy Prediction for 2025: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    As the curtain closes on 2024, crypto enthusiasts and investors are keeping a close watch on the developments that might shape the market in the year ahead, laying the groundwork for what might be an explosive 2025.

    2025 Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin price forecasts

    In a recent report, the Galaxy Research team revealed its price targets for three major cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE).

    Galaxy predicts Bitcoin to cross $150,000 in H1 and test or exceed $185,000 in Q4, 2025. "A combination of institutional, corporate, and nation-state adoption will propel Bitcoin to new heights in 2025. Throughout its existence, Bitcoin has appreciated faster than all other asset classes, particularly the S&P 500 and gold, and that trend will continue in 2025. Bitcoin will also reach 20% of Gold’s market cap," Alex Thorn, Galaxy's head of research, wrote.

    Related
    $113 Million: Billionaire Michael Novogratz's Galaxy Advances Crypto Push
    Thu, 07/25/2024 - 15:39
    $113 Million: Billionaire Michael Novogratz's Galaxy Advances Crypto Push
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is anticipated to trade above $5,500 in 2025, as regulatory headwinds for DeFi and staking are expected to ease, propelling Ethereum to new all-time highs.

    Thorn predicts that new partnerships between DeFi and TradFi, possibly undertaken within new regulatory sandbox environments, will finally allow traditional capital markets to experiment with public blockchains in earnest, with Ethereum and its ecosystem receiving the lion's share of attention. Corporations will increasingly experiment with their own layer-2 networks, which are mostly based on Ethereum technology. Some games that use public blockchains will discover product-market fit, and NFT trade volumes will significantly increase.

    Galaxy predicts that Dogecoin will finally hit $1, with the world’s largest and oldest meme coin reaching a $100 billion market cap.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Galaxy Digital #Bitcoin #Dogecoin #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 31, 2024 - 15:04
    New BTC Prediction by Peter Brandt May Shock Bulls With Bearish Reality, XRP Volume Skyrockets 87%, 40 Trillion SHIB Support Ready: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Title news
    News
    Dec 31, 2024 - 14:45
    Dogecoin Sees $258 Million Move in 24 Hours as 2025 Nears
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Wiki Finance Expo Hong Kong 2025 is Coming on March 27
    CoinEx Charity Deploys Third Starlink Unit in the Philippines
    LBank Interview with Murad Mahmudov: Why Memecoins Will Dominate 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Galaxy Reveals 2025 Price Targets for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin: Details
    New BTC Prediction by Peter Brandt May Shock Bulls With Bearish Reality, XRP Volume Skyrockets 87%, 40 Trillion SHIB Support Ready: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Dogecoin Sees $258 Million Move in 24 Hours as 2025 Nears
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD