Galaxy Reveals 2025 Price Targets for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin: Details

2024 was a monumental year for Bitcoin and digital assets. New price highs, record inflows, policy shifts and increased institutional adoption marked 2024.

As the crypto market looks ahead to 2025, Galaxy Research has unveiled its predictions for the upcoming year. In its report, the investment management firm, led by crypto enthusiast Mike Novogratz, highlighted key drivers and potential targets for major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE).

These projections provide a view into Galaxy's optimistic outlook for the coming year, which is driven by anticipated developments in blockchain technology, market adoption and macroeconomic shifts.

As the curtain closes on 2024, crypto enthusiasts and investors are keeping a close watch on the developments that might shape the market in the year ahead, laying the groundwork for what might be an explosive 2025.

2025 Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin price forecasts

Galaxy predicts Bitcoin to cross $150,000 in H1 and test or exceed $185,000 in Q4, 2025. "A combination of institutional, corporate, and nation-state adoption will propel Bitcoin to new heights in 2025. Throughout its existence, Bitcoin has appreciated faster than all other asset classes, particularly the S&P 500 and gold, and that trend will continue in 2025. Bitcoin will also reach 20% of Gold’s market cap," Alex Thorn, Galaxy's head of research, wrote.

Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is anticipated to trade above $5,500 in 2025, as regulatory headwinds for DeFi and staking are expected to ease, propelling Ethereum to new all-time highs.

Thorn predicts that new partnerships between DeFi and TradFi, possibly undertaken within new regulatory sandbox environments, will finally allow traditional capital markets to experiment with public blockchains in earnest, with Ethereum and its ecosystem receiving the lion's share of attention. Corporations will increasingly experiment with their own layer-2 networks, which are mostly based on Ethereum technology. Some games that use public blockchains will discover product-market fit, and NFT trade volumes will significantly increase.

Galaxy predicts that Dogecoin will finally hit $1, with the world’s largest and oldest meme coin reaching a $100 billion market cap.