Here's Who Pushed Gala (GALA) up 145%: Details

Tue, 01/10/2023 - 10:10
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
GALA remains top gainer among top 100
Here's Who Pushed Gala (GALA) up 145%: Details
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Gala, the native token that powers Gala Games, a blockchain gaming company, has been on an absolute tear. Santiment, an on-chain analytics firm, notes that its market cap has nearly tripled since the beginning of 2023 as it reenters the top 100 largest cryptocurrencies.

Gala ranks as the 90th largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of over $299 million. Apart from the slew of positive news the ecosystem has received since the start of 2023, Santiment notes that "whales," or "large holders," have pushed up the GALA price.

It was noted that the number of GALA transactions exceeding $100,000 has returned to a two-month high as whale transactions drive up prices.

CoinMarketCap
Gala (GALA), Courtesy: CoinMarketCap

"Amongst the many surging altcoins in 2023, GALA has been making a tremendous run. The price of the Ethereum-based asset is up +194% since December 30 and has exceeded $0.048 for the first time since mid-September, backed by big whale transactions," Santiment analysts wrote in a tweet.

Related
Gala (GALA) Jumps 33% in Last 24 Hours, Here Might Be 2 Reasons

GALA remains a top gainer among the top 100 as it is up 145% weekly. Its price has surged to highs of $0.051, last seen in September 2022. At the time of publication, GALA was up 15% in the last 24 hours at $0.043.

Ecosystem receives positive news

On its official Twitter handle, Gala reveals further advancements for its ecosystem. It shared the details of its latest acquisition, Ember Entertainment. Also, some games, starting with Dragon Strike and Meow Match, will be integrated with its L1 blockchain and use GALA as gas. Likewise, it hints at the broadening of its focus on mobile gaming.

Gala will be the token that powers TownStar Game, and TOWN tokens will be swapped for Gala at a 2:1 ratio.

In November, Gala Films announced its partnership with the production team of "Four Down" on an innovative financing and distribution deal for a feature-length documentary helmed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Steven Cantor. Gala teases "big news" incoming in this regard.

#GameFi News #crypto
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Ripple Opposes SEC's Attempt to Seal Documents Related to Summary Judgment: Details
01/10/2023 - 10:29
Ripple Opposes SEC's Attempt to Seal Documents Related to Summary Judgment: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Cardano (ADA) Seeing Large Increase in Whale Transactions
01/10/2023 - 09:45
Cardano (ADA) Seeing Large Increase in Whale Transactions
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Coinbase (COIN) Rises 15%, Will Other Crypto Stocks Follow?
01/10/2023 - 08:47
Coinbase (COIN) Rises 15%, Will Other Crypto Stocks Follow?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Ripple Opposes SEC's Attempt to Seal Documents Related to Summary Judgment: Details
Ripple Opposes SEC's Attempt to Seal Documents Related to Summary Judgment: Details
Here's Who Pushed Gala (GALA) up 145%: Details
Here's Who Pushed Gala (GALA) up 145%: Details
Cardano (ADA) Seeing Large Increase in Whale Transactions
Cardano (ADA) Seeing Large Increase in Whale Transactions
Coinbase (COIN) Rises 15%, Will Other Crypto Stocks Follow?
Coinbase (COIN) Rises 15%, Will Other Crypto Stocks Follow?
Cardano's Key Ecosystem Metric up 30% in 2023, Here's What You Should Know
Cardano's Key Ecosystem Metric up 30% in 2023, Here's What You Should Know
JPMorgan CEO Lambasts Bitcoin as “Decentralized Ponzi Scheme”
JPMorgan CEO Lambasts Bitcoin as “Decentralized Ponzi Scheme”
Can Ethereum 2.0 Kill Layer 2 Projects?
Can Ethereum 2.0 Kill Layer 2 Projects?
Polygon (MATIC) and Uniswap (UNI) Partnership: What You Need to Know
Polygon (MATIC) and Uniswap (UNI) Partnership: What You Need to Know
Solana (SOL) and What May Help Altcoin Maintain Bullish Performance
Solana (SOL) and What May Help Altcoin Maintain Bullish Performance
XRP Funds Seeing Millions of Dollars Worth of Inflows. Here’s Why
XRP Funds Seeing Millions of Dollars Worth of Inflows. Here’s Why
Show all