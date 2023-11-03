FTX Claims Surge to 57% as SBF Guilty on All Charges

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

FTX's current claim pricing has skyrocketed to a staggering 57%. In comparison, Celsius hovers between 35-40%, Genesis stands around 50%, Alameda is set at 10-15% and 3AC lingers between 7% and 9%.

But what are these claims and how can they be a lucrative venture?

In essence, a claim represents a right to a certain amount of money. In cases where companies face financial difficulties or even bankruptcy, creditors stake their claims, hoping to recover a part of their investment. Now, where there's uncertainty, there's an opportunity. Investors often trade these claims based on their predictions of the final recovery amount. When a claim's pricing surges, it indicates a rise in the expected recovery value.

According to Claims Market, the current claim pricing of FTX has reached a maximum of 57%, Celsius is about 35-40%, Genesis is about 50%, Alameda is 10%-15%, and 3AC is only 7% to 9%. The increase in FTX's claim pricing may be related to the skyrocketing valuation of the AI… pic.twitter.com/orISQejSKm — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) November 3, 2023

The unexpected ascent in FTX's claim pricing may be linked to its early successful investment in AI start-ups. As these AI companies' valuations skyrocketed, the potential recovery value for FTX claim holders also amplified. Essentially, thanks to FTX's foresight in investing early in these promising start-ups, claimers are now looking at an opportunity to receive significantly more than initially anticipated.

For instance, let's say there is a claim worth $1,000 with an expected recovery of 40%, i.e., $400. Now, due to FTX's thriving investments in AI companies, the expected recovery jumps to 57%, giving you $570 – a clear gain of $170, merely based on the company's underlying successful ventures.

This entire scenario highlights the intricate web of financial opportunities that exist even in situations that appear bleak. FTX claim holders, who were once skeptical about their returns, now find themselves in an enviable position, especially after the cofounder of FTX was found guilty on all seven charges.