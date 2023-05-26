Fracton Protocol Introduces hiBAKC, Another hiNFT token on KuCoin

With new instrument for investment in fractionalized NFTs, enthusiasts of Bored Ape Kennel Club (BAKC) NFTs have their investment experience streamlined

Launched on top-tier exchange KuCoin, hiBAKC represents a fractionalized version of the Bored Ape Kennel Club (BAKC) collection of non-fungible tokens.

hiBAKC by Fracton Protocol goes live on KuCoin

According to the official announcement shared by Fracton Protocol, a Web3 team that addresses tokenization of NFT collections in order to make the process of investing more inclusive and democratic, its hiBAKC asset launches in the 27th edition in Fracton Protocol's hiNFT token family.

Each hiBAKC token is backed and reserved by 1/1,000,000 of an NFT from the Bored Ape Kennel Club (BAKC) collection, a dog-themed version of legendary Yuga Labs' Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), a collection that made the NFT segment trend globally.

The original Bored Ape Kennel Club (BAKC) release boasts 9,602 unique handcrafted kennel NFTs. Thanks to fractionalization instruments, the value of Bored Ape Kennel Club (BAKC) is represented by one million hiBAKC tokens.

The team of Fracton Protocol is excited by another release and invites all cryptocurrency fans to experiment with it:

Withness a remarkable Launch on KuCoin as Fracton Protocol innovatively fractionalizes the Bored Ape Kennel Club Collection into an ERC-20 Token, resulting in a resounding success

hiBAKC is an ERC-20 token released on Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. As such, it can be composable to any DEXs or CEXs freely.

Lucky draw with $50,000 prize pool running until June 1

To celebrate the much-anticipated launch of hiBAKC, KuCoin and the team of Fracton Protocol organized a lucky draw with financial bonuses and NFTs.

Participants are invited to share a prize pool of $50,000 and several Tier 1 NFTs.

As covered by U.Today previously, Fracton Protocol is a platform for the fractionalization of expensive non-fungible tokens. It lowers the barriers to entry for investors in the segment and makes NFT investing accessible for a new generation of crypto fans.

Since launch, Fracton Protocol surpassed a number of sound milestones, including $3.3 billion in net trading volume and millions of blue-chip NFTs locked.