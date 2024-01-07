Former SEC Official Names Two Key Reasons Why Crypto Prices Go Up

John Reed Stark, a former official at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), provided a stark viewpoint on the factors influencing cryptocurrency prices.

Stark identifies two main reasons for the rise in crypto values: the absence of regulatory oversight and the speculative nature of crypto investments driven by the 'greater fool' theory.

The impact of inadequate regulation

Stark emphasizes that the lack of regulatory oversight in the crypto market is a primary factor for its price volatility.

He argues that this unregulated landscape allows for market manipulations, contributing significantly to the unpredictability and instability of cryptocurrency prices.

According to Stark, the absence of traditional financial safeguards like analytical valuations, earnings reports, and regulatory exams leaves the market open to speculative excesses and potential financial misconduct.

The "greater fool" theory

The second key reason Stark points out is the speculative nature of cryptocurrency investments, largely driven by the 'greater fool' theory.

Investors buy overvalued crypto assets with the expectation of selling them at higher prices, relying on finding someone else (the "greater fool") to purchase them.

This cycle of speculative buying and selling continues until no more buyers are willing to pay inflated prices, leading to a market crash. Stark's analysis suggests that the value of cryptocurrencies is often not intrinsic but is propelled by hype, fear of missing out (FOMO), and the speculative motives of investors.

Stark further expands his criticism to the concept of a Bitcoin Spot Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF). He describes it as another potential pitfall for investors, likening it to a Ponzi scheme and a form of predatory inclusion that disproportionately affects disadvantaged communities.