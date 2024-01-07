Advertisement
AD

Former SEC Official Names Two Key Reasons Why Crypto Prices Go Up

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Former SEC official John Reed Stark has identified two major factors driving the volatility of cryptocurrency prices: the lack of regulatory oversight and the speculative investment approach based on the "greater fool" theory
Sun, 7/01/2024 - 17:55
Former SEC Official Names Two Key Reasons Why Crypto Prices Go Up
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

John Reed Stark, a former official at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), provided a stark viewpoint on the factors influencing cryptocurrency prices. 

Stark identifies two main reasons for the rise in crypto values: the absence of regulatory oversight and the speculative nature of crypto investments driven by the 'greater fool' theory.

The impact of inadequate regulation

Stark emphasizes that the lack of regulatory oversight in the crypto market is a primary factor for its price volatility. 

He argues that this unregulated landscape allows for market manipulations, contributing significantly to the unpredictability and instability of cryptocurrency prices. 

Related
XRP Surges With Whopping $300 Million Market Cap Boost

According to Stark, the absence of traditional financial safeguards like analytical valuations, earnings reports, and regulatory exams leaves the market open to speculative excesses and potential financial misconduct.

The "greater fool" theory

The second key reason Stark points out is the speculative nature of cryptocurrency investments, largely driven by the 'greater fool' theory. 

Investors buy overvalued crypto assets with the expectation of selling them at higher prices, relying on finding someone else (the "greater fool") to purchase them. 

This cycle of speculative buying and selling continues until no more buyers are willing to pay inflated prices, leading to a market crash. Stark's analysis suggests that the value of cryptocurrencies is often not intrinsic but is propelled by hype, fear of missing out (FOMO), and the speculative motives of investors.

Stark further expands his criticism to the concept of a Bitcoin Spot Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF). He describes it as another potential pitfall for investors, likening it to a Ponzi scheme and a form of predatory inclusion that disproportionately affects disadvantaged communities.

About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Solana Falls Behind Polygon in Terms of NFT Trading Volume
2024/01/07 18:05
Solana Falls Behind Polygon in Terms of NFT Trading Volume
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP Price Analysis for January 7
2024/01/07 18:05
XRP Price Analysis for January 7
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for January 7
2024/01/07 18:05
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for January 7
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Mint and Trade Real-World Addresses Onchain with PropyKeys dApp, Part of Propy Ecosystem
Unveiling Tomorrow: Kuwait's Central Agency for Information Technology Joins Forces with IDC to Showcase the Future of IT in an 'AI Everywhere' World
Solana-based Card Strategy Racing Game MixMob Racer1 Launches with Race-to-Earn Mechanics
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Former SEC Official Names Two Key Reasons Why Crypto Prices Go Up
Solana Falls Behind Polygon in Terms of NFT Trading Volume
XRP Price Analysis for January 7
Show all