Advertisement
AD

XRP Surges With Whopping $300 Million Market Cap Boost

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
XRP made waves in crypto arena, gaining $300 million in market cap following its inclusion in Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund
Sun, 7/01/2024 - 13:44
XRP Surges With Whopping $300 Million Market Cap Boost
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a stunning turn of events, the market capitalization of the renowned cryptocurrency XRP witnessed an impressive surge, gaining more than $300 million at the commencement of Sunday's crypto market session. 

According to data from CoinMarketCap, this surge unfolded in tandem with a 1% increase in XRP's price, pushing it to $0.573 per token and elevating the token's market capitalization to over $31 billion.

Related
Ripple CTO Wows XRP Community With Cryptic Tweet

However, the euphoria was short-lived as the market experienced what is commonly referred to as a roundtrip. The price of XRP retraced to its opening day values, causing the token's capitalization to shrink by the same $300 million. Currently positioned as the sixth-largest cryptocurrency, XRP finds itself nestled between USDC and Solana (SOL) on the market ranking.

""
XRP market cap by CoinMarketCap

The noteworthy surge in XRP's market cap took place shortly after the announcement of its inclusion in the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund. While the price of XRP showed minimal reaction to the news initially, the sudden and substantial boost in market capitalization suggests a significant influx of large-scale buying activity surrounding the cryptocurrency.

Related
XRP Lawyer on Satoshi's Choice: Dox Himself or Break the Law

As XRP continues to hold its ground as a major player in the crypto space, market enthusiasts are keenly anticipating how this surge may shape the future price dynamics of the popular cryptocurrency. The inclusion in the Grayscale fund has evidently sparked considerable interest and activity around XRP, prompting speculations about potential developments in the near future.

#XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #XRP Price Analysis
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image DOGE Bulls Prepare Show as Dogecoin Landing on Moon Nears
2024/01/07 13:42
DOGE Bulls Prepare Show as Dogecoin Landing on Moon Nears
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surges Past 3.74 Million Addresses as Price Fails to Get Momentum
2024/01/07 13:42
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surges Past 3.74 Million Addresses as Price Fails to Get Momentum
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image $1 Billion in Bitcoin (BTC) Transferred From Major Exchange Before Key Bitcoin ETF Ruling
2024/01/07 13:42
$1 Billion in Bitcoin (BTC) Transferred From Major Exchange Before Key Bitcoin ETF Ruling
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Mint and Trade Real-World Addresses Onchain with PropyKeys dApp, Part of Propy Ecosystem
Unveiling Tomorrow: Kuwait's Central Agency for Information Technology Joins Forces with IDC to Showcase the Future of IT in an 'AI Everywhere' World
Solana-based Card Strategy Racing Game MixMob Racer1 Launches with Race-to-Earn Mechanics
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

XRP Surges With Whopping $300 Million Market Cap Boost
DOGE Bulls Prepare Show as Dogecoin Landing on Moon Nears
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surges Past 3.74 Million Addresses as Price Fails to Get Momentum
Show all