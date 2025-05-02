Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Surges to $97,000, Wiping Out Short-Term Losses

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 2/05/2025 - 15:12
    Bitcoin rose to highs of $97,059
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bitcoin, the first and largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, kicked off May on a positive note, reaching its highest level since late February as investors' appetite for risk was rekindled across financial markets.

    The leading cryptocurrency asset posted a strong surge on May 1, printing a significant green daily candlestick following two straight days of decline at the start of the week. Bitcoin increased from a low of $94,115 to $97,483, its highest since Feb. 21.

    Bitcoin has recovered almost 21% from its February low of $78,900 and roughly 28% from its early April low of $75,000.

    The rebound was sustained in early Friday's session. At press time, BTC was up 0.24% in the last 24 hours to $96,903, after reaching intraday highs of $97,059. Bitcoin has reversed its weekly losses and is now up 2.49% in the last seven days.

    Bitcoin recent buyers in profit

    Bitcoin's latest price jump to $97,000 has restored profitability for a key segment of the market: short-term holders (STHs). According to on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, the cost basis ribbon for short-term holders shows that investors holding BTC for over one month have returned to profit. This remains significant for a few reasons.

    According to Glassnode, this shift eases sell pressure from older short-term holders (STHs) and may signal early signs of positive market momentum if sustained.

    On the macroeconomic front, nonfarm payrolls rose by a seasonally adjusted 177,000 for the month, somewhat lower than the downward-revised 185,000 in March but more than the Dow Jones estimate of 133,000. However, the unemployment rate remained at 4.2%, as projected, showing that the job market is generally stable.

    The report comes just ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting scheduled for May 6 and 7. Markets broadly expect the Fed to keep its benchmark short-term borrowing rate unchanged at the meeting, while they are pricing in a quarter-point decrease in June, with two or three more to come by the end of the year.

