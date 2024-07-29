    Former Binance CEO CZ Case Sees Unexpected Turn, Elon Musk Responds to El Salvador President's Vital Question, SHIB Ready for Bullish August: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Take a look at what news the weekend brought with U.Today's latest news digest
    Mon, 29/07/2024 - 15:24
    Former Binance CEO CZ Case Sees Unexpected Turn, Elon Musk Responds to El Salvador President's Vital Question, SHIB Ready for Bullish August: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Contents
    Check out the top three news stories from the past weekend presented to you by U.Today.

    Former Binance CEO CZ case sees unexpected turn: Details

    According to a recent X post by Wu Blockchain, citing Protos, the release of Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao from prison is going to take place later than expected. Sentenced to four months in prison following his guilty plea to charges of enabling money laundering, CZ will walk out of the FCI Lompoc II low-security prison in Seattle on Sept. 29, one month after the previously established date of Aug. 30. The reason for such release delay is that Zhao did not start serving his sentence the day it was announced, April 30; if this was the case, CZ would indeed have left prison on Aug. 30. However, as his lawyers from major law firms Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, Davis Wright Tremaine and Latham & Watkins managed to earn several weeks of additional freedom for the former Binance CEO, he went to prison at the end of May, almost a month later than expected.

    Elon Musk responds to Bitcoin El Salvador President Nayib Bukele's vital question

    Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador, the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, has recently taken to X platform to ask his followers to share their opinion on perhaps a bit of a provocative question: “What the West is fighting for?” The post drew the attention of none other than Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. Musk decided to look at Bukele's question from a larger perspective; the billionaire believes that instead of dividing our world into "East" and "West," human civilization should unite and "seek to increase consciousness and explore the stars, in order to understand the Universe." However, Bukele did not share the same enthusiasm as Musk. Responding to the billionaire's post, the president wrote that the issue with increasing human consciousness and space exploration lies in the fact that in the past, most people in the West viewed the future with optimism, while "nowadays, many look at the future with disappointment, or even with sadness and despair."

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) ready for bullish August, SHIB price history confirms

    Data provided by CryptoRank demonstrates the possibility of bullish growth for Shiba Inu in the coming month of August. If we look at historical trends, we may find positive statistics regarding SHIB's behavior in August; the meme token's average profitability in the aforementioned month is 2.67%, while the median is 3.36%. It is rare that both the median and average are positive. With this rare occurrence, the likelihood of Shiba Inu ending August in the black increases even more. If we look at Shiba Inu's results for August 2020, the token managed to register a profit of 10.1%, and in 2022, it was 3.36%. However, in 2023, SHIB ended this month down 5.44%. It should be noted that as Shiba Inu is a relatively young asset, with its history of August price observations consisting of only three such months, it may not be enough to make a fully reliable prediction. Still, such a benchmark is better than no benchmark at all.

    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

