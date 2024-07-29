Former Binance CEO CZ Case Sees Unexpected Turn, Elon Musk Responds to El Salvador President's Vital Question, SHIB Ready for Bullish August: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Former Binance CEO CZ case sees unexpected turn: Details

According to a recent X post by Wu Blockchain, citing Protos, the release of Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao from prison is going to take place later than expected . Sentenced to four months in prison following his guilty plea to charges of enabling money laundering, CZ will walk out of the FCI Lompoc II low-security prison in Seattle on Sept. 29, one month after the previously established date of Aug. 30. The reason for such release delay is that Zhao did not start serving his sentence the day it was announced, April 30; if this was the case, CZ would indeed have left prison on Aug. 30. However, as his lawyers from major law firms Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, Davis Wright Tremaine and Latham & Watkins managed to earn several weeks of additional freedom for the former Binance CEO, he went to prison at the end of May, almost a month later than expected.

Elon Musk responds to Bitcoin El Salvador President Nayib Bukele's vital question

Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador, the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, has recently taken to X platform to ask his followers to share their opinion on perhaps a bit of a provocative question: “What the West is fighting for?” The post drew the attention of none other than Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. Musk decided to look at Bukele's question from a larger perspective; the billionaire believes that instead of dividing our world into "East" and "West," human civilization should unite and "seek to increase consciousness and explore the stars, in order to understand the Universe." However, Bukele did not share the same enthusiasm as Musk. Responding to the billionaire's post, the president wrote that the issue with increasing human consciousness and space exploration lies in the fact that in the past, most people in the West viewed the future with optimism, while "nowadays, many look at the future with disappointment, or even with sadness and despair."

Shiba Inu (SHIB) ready for bullish August, SHIB price history confirms