Elon Musk's Tweet Pushes Floki Inu up 20%

Recent Elon Musk tweet about Vikings and the moon gives FLOKI almost 20% surge

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Great meme lover, Tesla CEO and fake chairman of the Dogecoin board Elon Musk, has helped another meme cryptocurrency add 20% in just a few hours: Floki Inu.

Three hours ago, the centibillionaire posted a tweet about the Vikings being the first to get to the moon as a U.S. space mission found the remnants of a Viking ship on Earth's natural satellite.

The community connected it with Floki—the peculiar shipbuilder from popular TV series "Vikings." Thus, the Floki Inu coin printed an almost 20% surge on the tweet of Elon Musk.

According to @CoinMarketCap , after the tweet, the price of @RealFlokiInu token has risen from $0.00022 to $0.00026, an increase of 18% in the past hour. https://t.co/jxVEkH8kPj — 8BTCnews (@btcinchina) November 3, 2021

Musk has been pumping mostly Dogecoin with his meme tweets. However, as he often also tweets about Shiba Inu, SHIB also gains momentum from his tweets. The fact that Musk's Shiba Inu pupply is named Floki allows this coin to grow on his Twitter posts, too.

As reported by U.Today earlier, Musk's little Floki has been appointed to be the fake president of Dogecoin. The Tesla CEO has been chosen as the fake chairman of the Dogecoin board.

At the moment, FLOKI is worth more than SHIB as the coins are trading at $0.0002501 and $0.00006577, respectively.