Elon Musk's Tweet Pushes Floki Inu up 20%

News
Wed, 11/03/2021 - 10:35
article image
Yuri Molchan
Recent Elon Musk tweet about Vikings and the moon gives FLOKI almost 20% surge
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Great meme lover, Tesla CEO and fake chairman of the Dogecoin board Elon Musk, has helped another meme cryptocurrency add 20% in just a few hours: Floki Inu.

woj
woj

Three hours ago, the centibillionaire posted a tweet about the Vikings being the first to get to the moon as a U.S. space mission found the remnants of a Viking ship on Earth's natural satellite.

FLOKIMUSKSURGE0000w3
Image via TradingView

The community connected it with Floki—the peculiar shipbuilder from popular TV series "Vikings." Thus, the Floki Inu coin printed an almost 20% surge on the tweet of Elon Musk.

Musk has been pumping mostly Dogecoin with his meme tweets. However, as he often also tweets about Shiba Inu, SHIB also gains momentum from his tweets. The fact that Musk's Shiba Inu pupply is named Floki allows this coin to grow on his Twitter posts, too.

As reported by U.Today earlier, Musk's little Floki has been appointed to be the fake president of Dogecoin. The Tesla CEO has been chosen as the fake chairman of the Dogecoin board.

At the moment, FLOKI is worth more than SHIB as the coins are trading at $0.0002501 and $0.00006577, respectively.

article image
