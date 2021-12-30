FLOKI Trading to Launch on Bitrue Today, Whale Grabs 1.2 Billion of This Meme Coin

Recent blockchain data shows that a FLOKI whale has added 1.2 billion coins to their holdings, while Bitrue lists FLOKI

A FLOKI whale has bought 1.2 billion of the same-name meme cryptocurrency. Meanwhile, Bitrue exchange starts trading the FLOKI/USDT pair today.

FLOKI trading kicks off on Bitrue

On Dec. 29, the official Twitter handle of the Bitrue digital exchange stated that they had listed the FLOKI meme cryptocurrency on their platform and opened deposits.

They added that the FLOKI/USDT pair will start trading today at 10 a.m. UTC. Withdrawals will be enabled around 24 hours after trading starts.

We're listing $FLOKI @RealFlokiInu today after they successfully passed the #BTRVote! Deposits are open NOW, and a $USDT pair opens @ 10:00 UTC on Dec 30! https://t.co/WCTs3b2aHk



Floki Inu (FLOKI) is a meme crypto whose creators were inspired by Elon Musk’s Shiba Inu puppy named Floki (a shipbuilder from the popular Vikings movie series). At the moment, FLOKI devs are busy creating three major projects that should expand the coin's utility. Those are NFT gaming metaverse Valhalla, a marketplace for merchandise, FlokiPlaces, and Floki Inuversity, an educational content platform.

Whale buys 1.2 billion Floki Inu

The WhaleStats platform that provides data on crypto whales, their holdings and similar related info, has spread the word that around seven hours ago, an anonymous FLOKI whale purchased another 1.2 billion of these meme coins.

The whale has paid $125,019 for that.

According to the list of the riches FLOKI holders, the largest FLOKI wallet now holds 51,096,137,411, worth $5,311,954. The second-largest crypto wallet on this list owns 30,348,752,319 FLOKI ($3,155,056). The rest of the wallets on the top 10 richest list hold from 24 billion to slightly over 11 billion FLOKI.

At press time, the coin is changing hands at $0.000104, with a $16,629,515 trading volume and maximum supply totaling 10,000,000,000,000 coins.

400 million DOGE wired by top-tier whale

Speaking of another meme cryptocurrency related to Elon Musk and massively favored by him, a staggering amount of Dogecoin (400 million of it) has been transferred over the past two days.

That is worth approximately $69 million. The transaction was made by a top 20 Dogecoin wallet, whose owner paid only $4 to move that amount of crypto.

$4 to move $69Million worth of #Dogecoin LMAO it's actually funny as hell. Like doge makes fun of everything, even fees. Amazing. https://t.co/xS8CGtKOxX — Stonks Trading🚀🚀🚀 (@StonksReddit) December 29, 2021

Meanwhile, the Dogecoin community is looking forward to Elon Musk making his promise come true; earlier in December, he tweeted that Tesla will launch some merch to be paid for with DOGE as an experiment.