Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Mends Fences With Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin

News
Fri, 06/04/2021 - 07:00
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin has praised Cardano for having some “interesting ideas”
Cover image via www.youtube.com
IOHK CEO and Cardano creator Charles Hoskinson has seemingly mended fences with Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, praising the Russian-Canadian programmer as mature and confident following his recent appearance on the Lex Friedman podcast:

I think we’ve both grown a lot.        

After ironically acknowledging Cardano in May 2020, Buterin spent 8 minutes talking about the project, claiming that it “has interesting ideas”:

I do think that Cardano takes a bit of a different approach compared to Ethereum, and they really emphasize these big academic proofs for everything. Ethereum tends to be more OK with heuristic arguments…There are definitely some very interesting things that come out of the IOHK research.        

However, he also mentioned that the deeper academic rigor is “overrated” because most failures tend to happen outside the model.

In March, Hoskinson—who was ousted from Ethereum after failing to iron out differences with other co-founders—slammed the second-largest blockchain as a “dumpster fire.”

In his most recent video, he says that the way Cardano does things is “more mature and responsible.”

Hoskinson will make his own appearance on the podcast next week.

#Cardano News #Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

