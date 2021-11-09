lumenswap_lottery
lumenswap_lottery

Solana Surpasses Tether by Market Value, Enters Fourth Place with $75 Billion

News
Tue, 11/09/2021 - 10:25
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Solana is continuing to move forward and reaches fourth place in total market capitalization among all cryptocurrencies
Solana Surpasses Tether by Market Value, Enters Fourth Place with $75 Billion
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
woj
woj

"Ethereum killer" Solana crypto has surpassed Tether, becoming the biggest stablecoin provider in terms of market capitalization with $75 billion compared to Tether's $73.8 billion, according to CoinGecko.

Competition with Tether

At press time, Solana is in fourth place in terms of market capitalization. Its closest competitor, BNB, currently holds third place with an impressive $109 billion. The major part of its capitalization has been gained in the most recent rally started at the beginning of November.

CoinGecko market cap
Source: CoinGecko 

Tether has not started up the "printer" again, which means that Solana still has some time to gain traction and create a small lead. With each issuance of new Tether tokens, the market cap gets an average of a $1 billion increase.

Fund sources

The increasing market value of Solana is tied to the previous rise of the NFT industry and decentralized applications. The total market capitalization of NFTs built on the Solana network is nearing $1 billion, which makes it the second-largest network for NFT art.

Solana Market Cap
Source: CoinMarketCap

In addition to NFT, the decentralized finance industry brings Solana an additional $15 billion in valuation, which, added to NFT, totals almost 20% of the project's capitalization.

"Ethereum killer"

The project has been dubbed an "Ethereum killer," or an alternative to the huge fees of the Ethereum network. In addition to relatively small fees, Solana brings to the table a much wider network bandwidth with 65,000 transactions per second.

Related
Discord to Integrate Ethereum in Its Network Through Metamask and WalletConnect

According to Solana block explorer, the current network holds 2,486 transactions per second, less than the 10% load listed on Solana's own website. Previously, the Solana network was down for more than 24 hours due to reaching a large transaction volume, which raised concerns in the community about the network's declared ability to handle a large number of transactions simultaneously.

#Solana News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Cardano Dev IOHK Had "Secret Meetings" on Zanzibar: Details
11/09/2021 - 10:34
Cardano Dev IOHK Had "Secret Meetings" on Zanzibar: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Solana Surpasses Tether by Market Value, Enters Fourth Place with $75 Billion
11/09/2021 - 10:25
Solana Surpasses Tether by Market Value, Enters Fourth Place with $75 Billion
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Here's Why "Crypto Classic" Litecoin Price Jumped by 20% in Last 48 Hours
11/09/2021 - 09:19
Here's Why "Crypto Classic" Litecoin Price Jumped by 20% in Last 48 Hours
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan