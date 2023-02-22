Filecoin (FIL) up 9% as EVM Launch Draws Closer: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Filecoin (FIL) is making frantic efforts to pivot from just a decentralized storage service provider to a smart contract blockchain protocol. Having unveiled plans to launch smart contracts capabilities earlier, the protocol revealed recently that the long-awaited Filecoin Ethereum Virtual Machine (FEVM) is set to go live on March 14.

The protocol resounded its confidence in the potential launch's timing following the completion of the calibrationnet upgrade earlier today.

Did you hear? The #Filecoin EVM (FEVM) launch is closer than you think 😉



After the completion of the calibrationnet upgrade earlier today, FEVM is on track to bring smart contracts & user programmability to Filecoin mainnet on March 14th, 2023! 📅



👉 https://t.co/CMjBDN5Idz pic.twitter.com/AdoblUk19R — Filecoin (@Filecoin) February 22, 2023

As its community now looks forward to this historic launch, the thoughts of smart contract capabilities have been driving a positive uptrend in the price of the asset.

At the time of writing, Filecoin (FIL) is changing hands on exchanges at a spot value of $8.39, up 9.26% over the past 24 hours, per data from CoinMarketCap. The sentiment surrounding the Filecoin smart contract capabilities that are set to be birthed soon showcases how ready the community is to go all out in embracing the new products that will emerge.

Over the past seven days, the digital currency has jumped by a massive 61.57% to join the top-performing altcoins within that time frame.

Birthing new era

Typically, blockchain protocols are renowned for the high functionalities of their smart contracts to model financial products. With hundreds of protocols on Ethereum to access yield-earning products and services, the EVM capabilities being projected by Filecoin will open up applications that will be built on the blockchain to the bigger DeFi world.

This will create a whole new era for Filecoin users as the protocol will now have a dual capability, as will be embodied in its legacy function as a storage protocol and as a DeFi hub.

Protocols are known to be highly adaptive, provided the adaptation will aid the overall growth of the ecosystem. Ethereum also switched its consensus mechanism from proof of work (PoW) to the more energy-efficient proof of stake (PoS).