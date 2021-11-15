First-ever Decentralized Wallet for Filecoin Ecosystem: Introducing Fox Wallet

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Fox Wallet is an all-in-one solution for cryptocurrency storage and exchange designed for the users of various blockchains. At the same time, its primary focus is to provide the Filecoin (FIL) ecosystem and community with a reliable wallet for digital assets.

Despite being the only mainstream endpoint to Interplanetary File System (IPFS), Filecoin (FIL) still lacks a user-friendly infrastructure that is able to boost its massive adoption. Developed by a clutch of high-profile blockchain engineers, Fox Wallet attempts to solve this inconvenience.

Fox Wallet is 100% decentralized and noncustodial: it sends the keys of this or that account to the user's browser and avoids storing it on a centralized platform. Its team adheres to a “one-stop” approach to funds management across different blockchains, so different coins are displayed via a single interface.

At the same time, easy-to-use backup tools will not let crypto newbies lose their key and forget the mnemonics that are necessary to restore the account on a third-party device in case of emergency.

Besides storage and sending crypto assets, Fox Wallet is tailored for data monitoring. It seamlessly integrates the Filfox Explorer, a browser of the Filecoin ecosystem.

As such, Fox Wallet can track all crucial metrics of Filecoin blockchain, including but not limited to the volume of effective storage of the entire network, rewards per block, output statistics, new computing power pledge cost, gas price dynamics and so on.

End-user apps for smartphones are on the way to marketplaces

That said, Fox Wallet established itself as a viable and convenient solution for Filecoin miners. It allows users to easily manage miners’ information, to search for the miner by this or that piece of data, etc.

Its toolkit boasts a notification service: it will send an alert to the owner if the balance becomes insufficient or computing power drops. Also, Filecoin (FIL) network participants can send requests for funds withdrawal events or about sector termination.

On Nov. 15, the FoxWallet application will be uploaded to the App Store and Google Play simultaneously. The team is planning to have both apps listed starting from 12:00 a.m. UTC.

To keep its community informed about the product’s progress and the latest updates, the Fox Wallet team launched its official Telegram and Twitter accounts.