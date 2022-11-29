Fidelity to SHIB Army's Request: We Are Hoping to Expand Trading Assets Over Time

Fidelity has responded to Shib army's request about listing Shib token, here's what it said

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shib-themed handle @ShibBPP has addressed the official Twitter page of Fidelity Investments giant with a request from the SHIB army. It asked to list the meme token on the trading app of Fidelity, along with Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Fidelity thanks SHIB for asking

Fidelity responded, thanking the SHIB account for contacting them, stating that so far they are happy to let their customers trade only the two largest cryptos, Bitcoin and Ethereum. However, they might expand the list of crypto on their app over time, thus neither agreeing to the request nor rejecting it.

Recently, Fidelity has expanded trading services to its retail customers, allowing them to buy and sell Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Thanks for reaching out. Currently, bitcoin and ethereum are the only cryptocurrencies offered. We are hoping to expand trading opportunities over time, and appreciate your feedback. — Fidelity Investments (@Fidelity) November 28, 2022

Ads Ads

SHIB army keeps burning crypto

Meanwhile, the SHIB army continues to remove Shiba Inu tokens gradually from the circulating supply.

According to Shibburn account on Twitter, in the past 24 hours, the amount of burned SHIB tokens totals 64,881,158 in 13 transactions.

In the past 24 hours, there have been a total of 64,881,158 $SHIB tokens burned and 13 transactions. Visit https://t.co/t0eRMnyZel to view the overall total of #SHIB tokens burned, circulating supply, and more. #shibarmy — Shibburn (@shibburn) November 29, 2022

The circulating supply of SHIB amounts to 562,559,070,023,197, according to data from the Shibburn website. Up to now, a total of 410,382,933,791,109 SHIB has been removed from the maximum supply of 999,991,058,372,827 SHIB.

The burn transactions this time did not exceed 6,000,000 SHIB. Last week, the overall amount of destroyed meme coins reached 223,264,370 Shiba Inu. That was nearly 100% more than the sum of SHIB burned a week before.