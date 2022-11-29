Fidelity to SHIB Army's Request: We Are Hoping to Expand Trading Assets Over Time

Tue, 11/29/2022 - 14:57
Yuri Molchan
Fidelity has responded to Shib army's request about listing Shib token, here's what it said
Fidelity to SHIB Army's Request: We Are Hoping to Expand Trading Assets Over Time
Shib-themed handle @ShibBPP has addressed the official Twitter page of Fidelity Investments giant with a request from the SHIB army. It asked to list the meme token on the trading app of Fidelity, along with Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Fidelity thanks SHIB for asking

Fidelity responded, thanking the SHIB account for contacting them, stating that so far they are happy to let their customers trade only the two largest cryptos, Bitcoin and Ethereum. However, they might expand the list of crypto on their app over time, thus neither agreeing to the request nor rejecting it.

Recently, Fidelity has expanded trading services to its retail customers, allowing them to buy and sell Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Over 2 Trillion SHIB Wired as Altcoin Hype Reaches Its Peak

SHIB army keeps burning crypto

Meanwhile, the SHIB army continues to remove Shiba Inu tokens gradually from the circulating supply.

According to Shibburn account on Twitter, in the past 24 hours, the amount of burned SHIB tokens totals 64,881,158 in 13 transactions.

The circulating supply of SHIB amounts to 562,559,070,023,197, according to data from the Shibburn website. Up to now, a total of 410,382,933,791,109 SHIB has been removed from the maximum supply of 999,991,058,372,827 SHIB.

The burn transactions this time did not exceed 6,000,000 SHIB. Last week, the overall amount of destroyed meme coins reached 223,264,370 Shiba Inu. That was nearly 100% more than the sum of SHIB burned a week before.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

