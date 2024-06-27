Advertisement
AD

    Fetch AI (FET) and SingularityNET (AGIX) Merger Finally Coming Together

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    AI token merger occurs as Artificial SuperIntelligence Alliance (ASI) gets roadmap
    Thu, 27/06/2024 - 12:22
    Fetch AI (FET) and SingularityNET (AGIX) Merger Finally Coming Together
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Good news springs up for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) community as they will finally see the merger of the Fetch.ai (FET) Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) and the SingularityNET (AGIX) tokens into ASI. Fetch.ai gave the announcement on its official X account, stating that the merger will commence on July 1.

    Advertisement

    Merger Processes of FET and AGIX

    According to the announcement, the initial phase of the merger will begin with AGIX and Ocean Protocol's OCEAN tokens merging into FET, before transitioning to ASI. However, FET trading will remain uninterrupted to ensure a smooth rebranding process across platforms like CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.

    Related
    Thu, 06/27/2024 - 11:26
    Major Investment Firm Moves $65.59 Million in Ethereum (ETH)
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt

    The primary focus of Phase 1 is to enroll exchanges and data aggregators while also ensuring a smooth transition when the rebranding process begins. As highlighted in the update, this integration will be done without haste, as the phase is the foundation for the rebranding process.

    Project names and logos will be updated on July 1, while AGIX and OCEAN will be delisted from exchanges. On the same day, the migration platform will debut on the Singularity DAO Decentralized Applications (dApps).

    On the other hand, Phase 2 will focus on the deployment of ASI and community onboarding. During this Phase, self-custody holders will be prioritized and ASI tokens launched across different chains. Finally, new migration contracts will be introduced as FET migrates to ASI.  Conversion rates have been set at 1 AGIX  to 0.433350 ASI, 1 OCEAN to 0.433226 ASI, and 1 FET to 1 ASI.

    Related
    Thu, 06/27/2024 - 08:59
    Mike Novogratz Breaks Silence on Crypto ETF Deal With State Street
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    ASI Alliance Prioritizes Users

    The team said the migration contracts will be open for years, ensuring users get enough time to convert their tokens. Specifically, individuals whose funds are locked in staking or various programs will have ample time to manually convert their tokens into ASI.

    #Fetch.AI
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Advertisement
    related image Ripple President Breaks Silence on RLUSD Stablecoin Implications for XRP
    Jun 27, 2024 - 12:22
    Ripple President Breaks Silence on RLUSD Stablecoin Implications for XRP
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Dogecoin Founder Reacts to Elon Musk's Tweet, Which Shows His Power
    Jun 27, 2024 - 12:22
    Dogecoin Founder Reacts to Elon Musk's Tweet, Which Shows His Power
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Major Investment Firm Moves $65.59 Million in Ethereum (ETH)
    Jun 27, 2024 - 12:22
    Major Investment Firm Moves $65.59 Million in Ethereum (ETH)
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    DeltaPrime Unveils $PRIME Token: Pioneering a New Standard in DeFi Governance and Utility
    Discover the $XOO (XOOCITY) Listing on XT
    ShibSharks: A New and Revolutionary Meme Project
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Fetch AI (FET) and SingularityNET (AGIX) Merger Finally Coming Together
    Ripple President Breaks Silence on RLUSD Stablecoin Implications for XRP
    Dogecoin Founder Reacts to Elon Musk's Tweet, Which Shows His Power
    Show all