Advertisement
AD

    Mike Novogratz Breaks Silence on Crypto ETF Deal With State Street

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Bitcoin advocate Mike Novogratz reveals groundbreaking collaboration between State Street and Galaxy
    Thu, 27/06/2024 - 8:59
    Mike Novogratz Breaks Silence on Crypto ETF Deal With State Street
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Galaxy Asset Management, a leader in digital asset investing affiliated with Galaxy Digital, announced a collaboration with State Street Global Advisors, the world's third largest ETF issuer. The partnership is focused on developing "next generation" investment strategies to provide investors with exposure to the $2.4 trillion digital asset ecosystem.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Tue, 06/25/2024 - 14:50
    Ethereum ETF Approval May Be Imminent as VanEck Steps Up
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital, expressed his support for the collaboration. He highlighted the potential to unlock the digital asset ecosystem for investors through professionally managed strategies. 

    HOT Stories
    'Black Swan' Author Taleb Blasts ChatGPT's Fundamental AI Mechanism
    Satoshi-Era Miner Wallet Wakes Up After 14 Years
    Will XRP's $0.5 Reversal Finally Happen? Bitcoin Can (BTC) Hold Above $60,000, Cardano (ADA) Lost $0.4: What's Next?
    US Government Sends $241 Million Worth of Bitcoin to Coinbase

    In his view, this partnership signifies a potential shift within the financial industry, as established institutions like State Street recognize the growth prospects of the digital asset space beyond just Bitcoin.

    The move is indeed significant. SSGA, with $3.7 trillion in assets under management, is a major player on the financial landscape, though dwarfed by industry leaders BlackRock, with a staggering $10 trillion, or Vanguard, with a portfolio of around $8 trillion.

    Related
    Thu, 06/27/2024 - 06:21
    Ethereum Records Major Bullish Sign Against Bitcoin
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Industry analysts such as Nate Geraci of ETF Store, while acknowledging the importance of the partnership, note the absence of pure spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in the initial plans. This suggests a cautious approach from SSGA, opting for curated investment vehicles rather than direct cryptocurrency holdings.

    Overall, Novogratz-led Galaxy Digital sees this collaboration as a bridge for investors to enter the broader digital asset ecosystem, potentially spurring further growth in the sector. The involvement of State Street, with its vast experience and resources, adds significant credibility to this initiative.

    Related
    Thu, 06/27/2024 - 05:22
    Satoshi-Era Miner Wallet Wakes Up After 14 Years
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    While specific investment strategies have yet to be announced, this partnership marks another major step toward mainstream adoption of digital assets.

    #Ethereum ETF #Mike Novogratz
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Advertisement
    related image 'Black Swan' Author Taleb Blasts ChatGPT's Fundamental AI Mechanism
    Jun 27, 2024 - 08:53
    'Black Swan' Author Taleb Blasts ChatGPT's Fundamental AI Mechanism
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Ethereum Records Major Bullish Sign Against Bitcoin
    Jun 27, 2024 - 08:53
    Ethereum Records Major Bullish Sign Against Bitcoin
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Satoshi-Era Miner Wallet Wakes Up After 14 Years
    Jun 27, 2024 - 08:53
    Satoshi-Era Miner Wallet Wakes Up After 14 Years
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ShibSharks: A New and Revolutionary Meme Project
    How to Earn BTC with ASTMINING
    W3Expo — The Original In-Person Web3 Gaming Expo — Returns for Istanbul Blockchain Week 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Mike Novogratz Breaks Silence on Crypto ETF Deal With State Street
    'Black Swan' Author Taleb Blasts ChatGPT's Fundamental AI Mechanism
    Ethereum Records Major Bullish Sign Against Bitcoin
    Show all