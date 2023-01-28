Fastex Gaming Ecosystem Secures Over $23 Million in Dual-phase Fasttoken (FTN) Sale

Fasttoken (FTN) token set to be economical backbone of Fastex, new-gen ecosystem with focus on NFTs and cross-border payments

SoftConstruct-backed Fastex completed one of the largest token sales of 2023 and aims at building a new-gen ecosystem of cryptocurrency products for newbies and professionals.

Fastex raises $23 million for Fasttoken (FTN) in private and public rounds

According to an official statement made by the Fastex team, its Fasttoken (FTN) two-phase sale event is over. In two rounds — a private token sale for sophisticated investors and a public sale for retail enthusiasts — the project managed to raise $23 million in equivalent.

While the strategic private sale was organized a couple of weeks ago without much fanfare, the public Fasttoken (FTN) sale event was announced on Jan. 18 and took three days.

This round is of particular importance for the young product. Fresh funds will supercharge the next stages of its marketing road map and technical development.

Vigen Badalyan, a co-founder of SoftConstruct, is excited by the support of the global cryptocurrency community and is sure that the newly-raised money will allow his team to address the most ambitious goals in 2023:

We're excited for the next phase of growth for Fasttoken (FTN) and the Fastex ecosystem. Our goal has always been to bring the benefits of Web3 to game players and our gaming partners and we're laser-focused to make that happen. We are also immensely grateful to the more than 100 gaming partners who have chosen to adopt Fasttoken (FTN) as their in-game token

Also, on Jan. 26, 2023, the FTN token price dynamics chart was added to CoinMarketCap, the largest crypto website globally. At press time, Fasttoken (FTN) is available on the Ethereum-based Uniswap v3 DEX in a trading pair with U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin.

Utility token for all-in-one ecosystem: What is Fasttoken (FTN)?

Fasttoken (FTN) will underpin a multi-product ecosystem of cryptocurrency services, including ftNFT, an NFT marketplace; Fastex Pay for crypto transfers; FastexVerse, a gaming metaverse; and Fastex Exchange for spot trading.

As of early 2023, more than 100 blockchain gaming providers have scored partnerships with Fastex. In turn, Fasttoken (FTN) is going to play a pivotal role in powering their GameFi titles.

Also, FTN will fuel Fastex Chain, an upcoming EVM-compatible blockchain tailored for DeFi- and NFT-centric use cases. The new blockchain will leverage a high-performance proof-of-staked-activity (POSA) consensus for transaction validation.