Mark Zuckerberg Hints at Being Bitcoiner, Reviving Facebook Rumors

News
Tue, 05/11/2021 - 03:59
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Is Facebook really getting into Bitcoin? Mark Zuckerberg's goat could be a hint
Mark Zuckerberg Hints at Being Bitcoiner, Reviving Facebook Rumors
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has named his goats "Max" and "Bitcoin," according to his recent post

Zuckerberg
Image by facebook.com

SkyBridge founder Anthony Scaramucci welcomed Zuckerberg to the Bitcoin community in his tweet:  

I knew Mark Zuckerberg would become a Bitcoin-er when he hired David Marcus from PayPal to run Facebook’s crypto business. It’s been a long and winding road, but welcome to #Bitcoin. Great job Zuck and David. Excited for what comes next.

Some went as far as joking that the fifth richest person could be becoming a Bitcoin maximalist since it's now the G.O.A.T.

Hopefully, this time around, Zuckerberg’s goats won’t be killed to be served as a meal to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Related
New Facebook Leak May Make You Regret Liking Pages About Cryptocurrencies

The date to watch

Facebook's shareholder meeting is scheduled to take place on May 26. Crypto enthusiasts might want to mark this day on their calendars given that the odds of Zuckerberg announcing Bitcoin holdings have now increased.

As reported by U.Today, the social media giant was widely rumored to disclose crypto on its balance sheet during its earnings call in late April. However, this never happened. Facebook has a whopping $64 billion in cash and equivalents, according to its Q1 results.   

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Dogecoin for Showing Up to Job Interviews: Florida Sushi Chain Attracts Dozens of New Applicants with Meme Crypto
05/11/2021 - 05:40

Dogecoin for Showing Up to Job Interviews: Florida Sushi Chain Attracts Dozens of New Applicants with Meme Crypto
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Mark Zuckerberg Hints at Being Bitcoiner, Reviving Facebook Rumors
05/11/2021 - 03:59

Mark Zuckerberg Hints at Being Bitcoiner, Reviving Facebook Rumors
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Paul Krugman Continues to Dismiss Crypto as "Techno Babble"
05/10/2021 - 19:16

Paul Krugman Continues to Dismiss Crypto as "Techno Babble"

Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya