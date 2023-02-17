Facebook Ex-VP: 'Crypto Is the Only Platform Shift Opportunity, Not AI, VR, EV'

Fri, 02/17/2023 - 16:15
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Big Tech veteran Sam Lessin drops bombshell with his column about the real disruptive potential of some overhyped technologies
Facebook Ex-VP: 'Crypto Is the Only Platform Shift Opportunity, Not AI, VR, EV'
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Sam Lessin, former vice president of product management at Facebook (2010 - 2014), serial entrepreneur and seasoned investor, explains why cryptocurrency is the only "platform shift opportunity" he sees in the 2020s.

"AI doesn't disrupt anything, crypto is a platform shift," Sam Lessin says

Mr. Lessin reflects on the concept of the "platform shift," which, he says, is very popular in Silicon Valley. However, the vast majority of "platform shifts" are over-marketed and lack real disruptive power.

He is certain that the majority of gamechangers are nothing but "big tech moments" that actually fold into existing infrastructure instead of creating new ones. For instance, artificial intelligence (AI) "doesn't disrupt anything," being yet another product of the cloud computational segment. AI just scales differently and uses more powerful hardware for its development.

Related
What is ChatGPT and How Does It Change Crypto: Guide

VR/AR products are too expensive to build; no VR unicorn would be capable to compete with Apple or Microsoft since too much must happen to make it work. As the dust settles, Tesla - let alone other EV big names - remains yet another expensive car.

Crypto works in a totally different manner. Cryptocurrency will make all incumbents in financial world obsolete as its adoption accelerates. Beyond fintech, crypto disrupts many corporate structures and business models in various segments.

PC, Internet...then crypto?

Mr. Lessin admits that many corporate giants will be unable to stretch enough to fit crypto into their business models. However, it is yet to be seen which "next big thing" would be able to bring disruption compared to that of personal computers and Internet communications.

Whle the majority of commentators, (including Solana's (SOL) Raj Gokal, agreed with Mr. Lessin's take, other speakers called crypto "a financial instrument, a very niche one."

Related
Bitcoin to Form New Economic Class: Adamant Research Report

As covered by U.Today previously, researcher and investor Tuur Demeester compared the inception of Bitcoin (BTC) to the Reformation as it creates an entirely new economic class of people.

#Cryptocurrency Adoption #Facebook
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Here's What Makes Bitcoin (BTC) NFTs Ordinals Different
02/18/2023 - 14:55
Here's What Makes Bitcoin (BTC) NFTs Ordinals Different
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Ripple v. SEC: Crypto Lawyer Answers Critic on Basis of Lawsuit
02/18/2023 - 14:18
Ripple v. SEC: Crypto Lawyer Answers Critic on Basis of Lawsuit
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image MakerDAO Co-Founder Mushegian Left 'Principles' of His Latest DeFi
02/18/2023 - 14:02
MakerDAO Co-Founder Mushegian Left 'Principles' of His Latest DeFi
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Here's What Makes Bitcoin (BTC) NFTs Ordinals Different
Here's What Makes Bitcoin (BTC) NFTs Ordinals Different
Ripple v. SEC: Crypto Lawyer Answers Critic on Basis of Lawsuit
Ripple v. SEC: Crypto Lawyer Answers Critic on Basis of Lawsuit
MakerDAO Co-Founder Mushegian Left 'Principles' of His Latest DeFi
MakerDAO Co-Founder Mushegian Left 'Principles' of His Latest DeFi
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 18
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 18
Cardano (ADA): Trust Wallet Announces New Release for Users in Wake of Valentine Upgrade
Cardano (ADA): Trust Wallet Announces New Release for Users in Wake of Valentine Upgrade
No, Bitcoin (BTC) Not Controlled by Five People: CoinShares Debunks Toxic Narrative
No, Bitcoin (BTC) Not Controlled by Five People: CoinShares Debunks Toxic Narrative
Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Spots Major Turning Points on Bitcoin (BTC) Chart
Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Spots Major Turning Points on Bitcoin (BTC) Chart
Bitcoin (BTC) Remains Best for Unstable Times, but There's Catch: 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author
Bitcoin (BTC) Remains Best for Unstable Times, but There's Catch: 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author
Chinese Coins Narrative Gains Steam: Check Out These Altcoins
Chinese Coins Narrative Gains Steam: Check Out These Altcoins
Shiba Inu Token LEASH Gets New Listing, Trading Volume Skyrockets 913%
Shiba Inu Token LEASH Gets New Listing, Trading Volume Skyrockets 913%
Show all