'FAANG of DeFi Assembling,' Seasoned Crypto VC Says

Sat, 07/29/2023 - 17:40
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Vance Spencer, co-founder of Framework Ventures, shares brilliant explanation of differences between DeFis in 2020 and 2023
The segment of decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols has matured since the bull run of 2020-2021 ended. Here's what it means for users, VCs, token holders and retail investors.

"Blue-chip DeFi (or anything) was meme last cycle"

During the latest bullish rally in crypto (Q1, 2020 - Q4, 2021), every "blue-chip" altcoin was nothing but a meme. None of them managed to start generating a sustainable cash flow for their investors and token holders. Every successful protocol was surrounded by dozens of VC-fueled forks, Framework Ventures' Vance Spencer recalls.

This imbalance between mediocre value flow and enormous hype around "blue-chip DeFis" made "vampire attacks" possible. As covered by U.Today previously, the first such attack happened in September 2020, when then-new DeFi SushiSwap (SUSHI) siphoned $1.4 billion of Uniswap (UNI) liquidity overnight.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) Tanks Below $1 as Protocol’s Liquidity Continues to Bleed

Amid the 2020 DeFi tokens euphoria, the mysterious SushiSwap (SUSHI) creator Chef Nomi announced better conditions for "yield farming," i.e., more generous liquidity provider rewards. As a result, LPs started dropping Uniswap (UNI) en masse.

Such tricks by marketers will not work in the upcoming cryptocurrency cycle, Spencer foresees. Today, the cryptocurrency segment is about real cash flows and large markets.

Who will join FAANG of DeFi in 2023-2024?

As many "queens for a day" are simply not there any longer, VCs will not be interested in funding arrays of "new-gen" blue-chip DeFis. This will result in consolidation: Only the strongest players will be able to attract liquidity and accomplish well-balanced tokenomics.

In some regards, this consolidation can lead to the emergence of the "FAANG of DeFi." Top DeFis will achieve the dominance Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google created in the Web2 digital world.

As covered by U.Today previously, Vance Spencer predicts the approval of Bitcoin ETFs by the end of 2023.

Bitcoin ETF Might Be Approved by End of This Year, If Not Sooner, Framework Ventures CEO Says

This announcement will also unlock massive opportunities for other major cryptocurrencies, the expert says.

article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

