SushiSwap Has New Master Chef After Alleged Exit Scam

Sun, 09/06/2020 - 08:26
Alex Dovbnya
SushiSwap's anonymous founder insists that he didn't intend to scam anyone while transferring control to FTX CEO
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
In yet another turnaround, Chef Nomi, the anonymous founder of Uniswap fork SushiSwap, has transferred control over the embattled protocol to FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried just one day after his alleged exit scam:   

“I hope SushiSwap does well without me. Again I did not intend to do any harm. I'm sorry if my decision did not follow what you expected.”

In his tweet, Bankman-Fried, one of the most high-profile supporters of SushiSwap who was making millions by “farming” SUSHI, says that he will make sure that the migration from Uniswap will happen as planned if he ends up at the helm of the project:

“To be clear if it's given to me I'll make sure migration happens as planned and transfer it to a real multisig.” 

Exit scam allegations

On Sept. 5, Chef Nomi caused mayhem in the decentralized finance space by swapping $10 mln worth of his SUSHI holdings for Ethereum (ETH) and draining the token's liquidity pool.

While this might seem like a textbook example of an exit scam, Chef Nomi tweeted that his only intention was to focus on the technical side of the project, following in the footsteps of Litecoin founder Charlie Lee.

“People asked if I exited scam. I did not. I am still here. I will continue to participate in the discussion. I will help with the technical part. I will help ensure we have a successful migration. @SatoshiLite did that and Litecoin had no problem surviving.”

Bankman-Fried himself slammed Chef Nomi for “hurting” the project and its community. 

However, he’s not giving on on the SushiSwap, claiming that he still owns a large portion of the SUSHI/ETH liquidity pool.

SUSHI plunges 70 percent 

The statement of the mysterious co-founder didn’t assuage the investors’ concerns given that SUSHI plunged over 70 percent within hours.

As noted by economist and market analyst Alex Krüger, the decision to exit scam was leaked before the actual transfer occurred based on the performance of the protocol’s native token.

Kruger
image by @krugermacro

 

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Sun, 09/06/2020 - 09:28
Alex Dovbnya
Blockstream CEO Adam Back attacks XRP and Litecoin (LTC) in the light of the SushiSwap disaster
Cover image via blockstream.com
In a series of recent tweets, Blockstream CEO Adam Back put several prominent altcoins on blast in the light of the SushiSwap drama.

Apart from taking his usual swipe at Ripple and its affiliated cryptocurrency XRP, one of the most prominent Bitcoin maximalists also came for Litecoin and its controversial founder Charlie Lee.

Ramping up attacks on XRP

As reported by U.Today, Uniswap’s upstart competitor SushiSwap drew accusations of being an exit scam after Chef Nomi, its mysterious founder, cashed out all his SUSHI holdings in a rapid turnaround.

Back went on to liken SUSHI to XRP, claiming that the latter is a premined “affinity scam” that “pumps and dumps on retail.” 

The lion’s share of the cryptocurrency’s 100 bln supply is owned by Ripple Labs and its co-founders. 

Stellar CTO Jed McCaleb alone was allocated 9.5 billion XRP that he continues to dump on the open market to his day. Meanwhile, former Ripple CEO Chris Larsen became wealthier than Google founder Larry Ellison at the top of the crypto bubble in early 2018 with his 5.19 bln XRP fortune. 
       
Another uncomfortable fact about XRP is that there it is impossible to trace back the genesis block that marked the creation of its 12-figure supply due to a server bug that erased the earliest days of the ledger’s history.       

This was recently described as “the biggest fail ever” by the staunch Bitcoin maximalist.       

A Satoshi Nakamoto candidate  

Speaking of Litecoin, the silver to Bitcoin’s gold, Back recalled the damning fact that Lee had cashed out all of his holdings at the top in December 2017 to avoid conflict of interest:

“This is definitely a weird feeling, but also somehow refreshing. Don’t worry. I’m not quitting Litecoin. I will still spend all my time working on Litecoin. When Litecoin succeeds, I will still be rewarded in lots of different ways, just not directly via ownership of coins.”

Litecoin Charts
image by coinmarketcap.com

Lee, however, parried Back’s attack by joking about Back being Satoshi Nakamoto:

“Bitcoin: digital gold, mine 1m, disappear, create Blockstream.”

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

