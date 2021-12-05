Extreme Fear Returns As Bitcoin Stalls Below $50,000

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The Crypto Fear and Greed Index has once again dipped into the “extreme fear” territory.



The index, which is considered to be a handy tool for measuring market sentiment, has dropped to just 18 points, the lowest level since July, according to the most recent daily update .

Image by alternative.me

Bitcoin plunged sharply lower on Dec. 4, revisiting the $42,000 level for the first time since early October.