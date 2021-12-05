Terra (LUNA) Price Reaches New Record High Despite Brutal Market Correction

The price of LUNA, the native cryptocurrency of payment-focused blockchain network Terra, has reached a new all-time high of $77.16 earlier today.
The cryptocurrency has climbed to 9th spot on CoinMarketCap, surpassing Polkadot.
It is up 35% over the past 24 hours alone, extending its bullish streak.
The token’s market capitalization has now swelled to $30 billion, which puts it right below Ripple-affiliated XRP.
LUNA’s record price peak came amid a massive market crash that sent shockwaves through the industry.
On Dec. 4, Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, crashed by an eye-popping 21%, sending the vast majority of major altcoins sharply lower.
However, Ether significantly outperformed Bitcoin, with the ETH/BTC pair spiking to 0.855 BTC, its highest level since May 2018.
Bitcoin’s market share has now slipped below the psychologically important 40% level.