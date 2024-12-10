'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: 'Biggest Crash in History Coming. Buy Bitcoin Now'

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Robert Kiyosaki, a Bitcoin investor, entrepreneur, and the author of the best-selling book on increasing personal wealth “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, has again predicted a big crash to come in the near future, urging his followers to buy Bitcoin before it happens.

In his tweet, Kiyosaki mostly addressed those who were born in the Baby Boomer generation, like him, since Bitcoin is a completely new and mind-boggling asset for them.

"The biggest crash in history is coming. Buy Bitcoin"

Robert Kiyosaki addressed boomers with an important warning, saying that he expects several fundamental markets to crash in the near future – the stock market, the bond market, and the real estate market.

So far, Kiyosaki pointed out, boomers have been lucky, namely that in the 1970s they caused the real estate market to boom and the same happened to the stock and bond markets thanks to boomers’ 401k retirement program. However, in the 2020s, per the ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ author, “BOOMER’s old age will cause real estate and stock and bond market BUST.”

While he was also born in the generation of Baby Boomers, Kiyosaki admits, he does not consider his house to be an asset, nor does he count on the 401k program to provide funds for him during retirement.

In 2020’s BOOMER’s old age will cause real estate and… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) December 9, 2024

Kiyosaki’s advice to boomers is as follows: “before the CRASH that is coming…and buy gold, silver, and Bitcoin now.” The financial guru bets not only on Bitcoin but also on gold and silver.

“The biggest crash in history is coming. Please be proactive and get rich,” Kiyosaki tweeted. He made this warning while Bitcoin has surpassed the $100,000 mark for the first time in history.

Kiyosaki expects Bitcoin to hit $500,000

Earlier this year, the author of the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” book predicted that in 2025, the world’s flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin would skyrocket to half a million US dollars per coin. By 2030, Kiyosaki said, BTC would be powerful enough to reach $1 million. That data was based on AI predictions, he stated.

As for ten years from now, Kiyosaki said he agreed with Michael Saylor in his prediction that Bitcoin would have taken part of the market cap away from gold and reached a whopping $13 million per digital unit by then.